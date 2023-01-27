Submit Release
Provident Financial Holdings Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $2.37 Million in the December 2022 Quarter

Net Interest Margin Expanded 41 Basis Points in Comparison
to the Same Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment Increased 11% from June 30, 2022 to $1.04 Billion

Total Deposits Decreased 1% from June 30, 2022 to $945.3 Million

Strong Asset Quality with Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.08%

Non-Interest Expenses Remained Well-Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced second quarter earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $2.37 million, or $0.33 per diluted share (on 7.24 million average diluted shares outstanding), up five percent from net income of $2.26 million, or $0.30 per diluted share (on 7.48 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.72 million increase in net interest income and a $101,000 decrease in non-interest expenses, partly offset by a $1.26 million change to the provision for loan losses to a $191,000 provision for loan losses this quarter in contrast to a $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the same quarter last year and a $412,000 decrease in non-interest income.

“We are pleased with our recent financial results and the growth of the Company. Loans held for investment are expanding, net interest income is increasing, the net interest margin is stable and operating expenses are well-controlled,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Credit quality remains strong and we have not seen any deterioration in the performance of our loan portfolio despite the higher interest rate and inflationary economic environment,” concluded Blunden.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 0.75 percent, down slightly from 0.76 percent for the same period of fiscal 2022; but return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 7.27 percent, up from 7.11 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2022.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.37 million net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 reflects a 13 percent increase from $2.09 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $420,000 increase in net interest income and a $143,000 decrease in non-interest expenses (mainly a decrease in professional expenses, partly offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses), partly offset by a $121,000 increase in the provision for loan losses. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $0.33 per share, up 14 percent from the $0.29 per share during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Return on average assets was 0.75 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 0.69 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 7.27 percent, up from 6.42 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased $470,000, or 10 percent, to $4.46 million from $4.93 million in the comparable period ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased six percent to $0.61 per share (on 7.27 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.65 per share (on 7.53 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable six-month period last year. The decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.67 million change in the provision for loan losses to a $261,000 provision for loan losses in the first six months ended December 31, 2022 in contrast to a $1.41 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the comparable period last year, and a $1.17 million increase in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to the $1.20 million employee retention tax credit recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and not replicated in the current quarter) and a $478,000 decrease in non-interest income (mainly a decrease in loan prepayment fees), partly offset by a $2.80 million increase in net-interest income.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, net interest income increased $1.73 million, or 23 percent, to $9.39 million from $7.66 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a higher net interest margin due to a shift in the composition of interest-earning assets towards higher yielding loans held for investment and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning deposits reflecting recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate, partly offset by increases in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 41 basis points to 3.05 percent from 2.64 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 70 basis points to 3.63 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 2.93 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 31 basis points to 0.63 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.32 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by six percent to $1.23 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year. This increase was attributable to the increase in the average balance of loans held for investment, partly offset by decreases in the average balance of investment securities and interest-earning deposits.

Interest income on loans receivable increased by $2.32 million, or 29 percent, to $10.24 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $7.92 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average balance and, to a lesser extent, a higher average loan yield. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $167.4 million, or 20 percent, to $1.02 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $854.3 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $74.3 million, up 14 percent from $65.3 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $28.0 million, down 61 percent from $72.5 million in the same quarter last year. The average yield on loans receivable increased by 30 basis points to 4.01 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 3.71 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 67 percent to $203,000 from $622,000 in the same quarter last year, attributable primarily to fewer loan payoffs.

Interest income from investment securities increased $115,000, or 27 percent, to $548,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $433,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2022. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 42 basis points to 1.25 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.83 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($203,000 vs. $443,000) attributable to a lower total principal repayment ($7.6 million vs. $15.5 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities. The average balance of investment securities decreased by $34.5 million, or 16 percent, to $175.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $209.7 million in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $145,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up 18 percent from $123,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.2 million, virtually unchanged from the same quarter of fiscal 2022 while the average yield increased by 101 basis points to 7.04 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 6.03 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $241,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up 589 percent from $35,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 3.89 percent, up 374 basis points from 0.15 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits decreased $66.8 million, or 73 percent, to $24.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $91.0 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to the utilization of excess funds for loan portfolio growth.

Interest expense on deposits for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $475,000, a 57 percent increase from $302,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a higher weighted average cost. The average cost of deposits was 0.20 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up eight basis points from 0.12 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of deposits increased slightly to $962.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $962.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $32.7 million, or four percent, to $801.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $834.4 million at June 30, 2022 and time deposits increased $22.5 million, or 19 percent, to $143.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $121.1 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $31.2 million increase in brokered certificates of deposit with a weighted average cost of 2.90 percent (including broker fees).

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $765,000, or 140 percent, to $1.31 million from $546,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily the result of a higher average balance and, to a lesser extent, a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings increased by $64.7 million, or 73 percent, to $153.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $89.0 million in the same quarter last year and the average cost of borrowings increased by 95 basis points to 3.38 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 2.43 percent in the same quarter last year.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $191,000, as compared to the $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded during the same period last year and the $70,000 provision for loan losses recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter). The provision for loan losses primarily reflects an increase in loans held for investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 while the overall loan credit quality remains very strong.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $467,000 or 33 percent to $956,000, or 0.08 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.12 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 are comprised of five single-family loans, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were comprised of seven single-family loans. At both December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, there was no real estate owned. Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $1,000, as compared to $262,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $4,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets were $2.0 million at December 31, 2022 which consist of $514,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.5 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.6 million, consisting of $224,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.4 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, or 0.56 percent of gross loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, up from the $5.6 million but down from 0.59 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2022. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $412,000, or 30 percent, to $956,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.37 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $329,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees, attributable primarily to lower loan prepayment fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $47,000 or five percent.

Non-interest expenses decreased by $101,000 or one percent to $6.80 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.90 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in the non-interest expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expenses and lower equipment expenses. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses decreased by $143,000 or two percent to $6.80 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.94 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to a decrease in professional expenses (mainly a decrease in legal costs), partly offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 65.74 percent, improving from 76.39 percent in the same quarter last year and 69.63 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter). The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due to both lower non-interest expenses and higher total revenues during the current quarter, compared to the comparable quarter last year and the sequential quarter.         

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $981,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up five percent from $935,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 29.3 percent as compared to 29.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

The Company repurchased 103,290 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $14.26 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 pursuant to its April 2022 stock repurchase plan. As of December 31, 2022, a total of 211,345 shares or 58 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 28, 2023.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-336-4436 and referencing access code number 2633623. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, February 6, 2023 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 2446007.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to new COVID-19 variants; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

                               
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,840     $ 38,701     $ 23,414     $ 60,121     $ 85,680  
Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost     168,232       176,162       185,745       195,579       205,065  
Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value     2,377       2,517       2,676       2,944       3,118  
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,830; $5,638; $5,564; $5,969 and $6,608, respectively; includes $1,345; $1,350; $1,396; $1,470 and $1,555 at fair value, respectively     1,040,337       993,942       939,992       893,563       852,006  
Accrued interest receivable     3,343       3,054       2,966       2,850       2,862  
FHLB – San Francisco stock     8,239       8,239       8,239       8,155       8,155  
Premises and equipment, net     8,911       8,707       8,826       8,957       8,942  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     14,763       14,593       15,180       15,665       16,577  
Total assets   $ 1,271,042     $ 1,245,915     $ 1,187,038     $ 1,187,834     $ 1,182,405  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                              
Liabilities:                              
Non interest-bearing deposits   $ 108,891     $ 123,314     $ 125,089     $ 117,097     $ 112,022  
Interest-bearing deposits     836,411       862,010       830,415       846,403       844,326  
Total deposits     945,302       985,324       955,504       963,500       956,348  
                               
Borrowings     180,000       115,000       85,000       80,000       80,000  
Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities     16,499       16,402       17,884       16,717       18,123  
Total liabilities     1,141,801       1,116,726       1,058,388       1,060,217       1,054,471  
                               
Stockholders’ equity:                              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding)                              
Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 7,132,270; 7,235,560; 7,285,184; 7,320,672 and 7,389,943 shares outstanding, respectively)     183       183       183       183       183  
Additional paid-in capital     98,732       98,559       98,826       98,617       98,404  
Retained earnings     205,117       203,750       202,680       201,237       200,569  
Treasury stock at cost (11,097,345; 10,994,055; 10,944,431; 10,908,943 and 10,839,672 shares, respectively)     (174,758 )     (173,286 )     (173,041 )     (172,459 )     (171,280 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     (33 )     (17 )     2       39       58  
Total stockholders’ equity     129,241       129,189       128,650       127,617       127,934  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,271,042     $ 1,245,915     $ 1,187,038     $ 1,187,834     $ 1,182,405  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

                             
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2022   2021
   2022   2021
Interest income:                            
Loans receivable, net   $ 10,237     $ 7,920     $ 19,337     $ 16,095  
Investment securities     548       433       1,084       851  
FHLB – San Francisco stock     145       123       268       245  
Interest-earning deposits     241       35       380       66  
Total interest income     11,171       8,511       21,069       17,257  
                             
Interest expense:                            
Checking and money market deposits     61       58       121       115  
Savings deposits     44       45       88       86  
Time deposits     370       199       583       414  
Borrowings     1,311       546       1,927       1,091  
Total interest expense     1,786       848       2,719       1,706  
                             
Net interest income     9,385       7,663       18,350       15,551  
Provision (recovery) for loan losses     191       (1,067 )     261       (1,406 )
Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses     9,194       8,730       18,089       16,957  
                             
Non-interest income:                            
Loan servicing and other fees     115       444       223       630  
Deposit account fees     327       325       670       637  
Card and processing fees     367       399       748       804  
Other     147       200       318       366  
Total non-interest income     956       1,368       1,959       2,437  
                             
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     4,384       4,455       8,523       7,575  
Premises and occupancy     796       758       1,657       1,663  
Equipment     258       314       569       602  
Professional expenses     310       348       902       809  
Sales and marketing expenses     175       149       322       291  
Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments     139       136       274       273  
Other     736       739       1,492       1,354  
Total non-interest expense     6,798       6,899       13,739       12,567  
Income before income taxes     3,352       3,199       6,309       6,827  
Provision for income taxes     981       935       1,848       1,896  
Net income   $ 2,371     $ 2,264     $ 4,461     $ 4,931  
                             
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.30     $ 0.62     $ 0.66  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.30     $ 0.61     $ 0.65  
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.28     $ 0.28  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters
(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)

                                   
    Quarter Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022   2022   2022
   2022
   2021
Interest income:                                  
Loans receivable, net   $ 10,237     $ 9,100     $ 8,485     $ 7,581     $ 7,920  
Investment securities     548       536       540       515       433  
FHLB – San Francisco stock     145       123       121       123       123  
Interest-earning deposits     241       139       69       39       35  
Total interest income     11,171       9,898       9,215       8,258       8,511  
                                   
Interest expense:                                  
Checking and money market deposits     61       60       51       54       58  
Savings deposits     44       44       44       42       45  
Time deposits     370       213       160       178       199  
Borrowings     1,311       616       454       446       546  
Total interest expense     1,786       933       709       720       848  
                                   
Net interest income     9,385       8,965       8,506       7,538       7,663  
Provision (recovery) for loan losses     191       70       (411 )     (645 )     (1,067 )
Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses     9,194       8,895       8,917       8,183       8,730  
                                   
Non-interest income:                                  
Loan servicing and other fees     115       108       189       237       444  
Deposit account fees     327       343       336       329       325  
Card and processing fees     367       381       457       378       399  
Other     147       171       183       170       200  
Total non-interest income     956       1,003       1,165       1,114       1,368  
                                   
Non-interest expense:                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     4,384       4,139       4,055       4,203       4,455  
Premises and occupancy     796       861       690       836       758  
Equipment     258       311       350       330       314  
Professional expenses     310       592       311       299       348  
Sales and marketing expenses     175       147       165       186       149  
Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments     139       135       134       136       136  
Other     736       756       744       909       739  
Total non-interest expense     6,798       6,941       6,449       6,899       6,899  
Income before income taxes     3,352       2,957       3,633       2,398       3,199  
Provision for income taxes     981       867       1,170       699       935  
Net income   $ 2,371     $ 2,090     $ 2,463     $ 1,699     $ 2,264  
                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.34     $ 0.23     $ 0.30  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.33     $ 0.29     $ 0.34     $ 0.23     $ 0.30  
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.14  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

                           
    As of and For the  
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended  
    December 31,   December 31,  
    2022   2021   2022   2021  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:                          
Return on average assets     0.75 %   0.76 %   0.72 %   0.82 %
Return on average stockholders' equity     7.27 %   7.11 %   6.85 %   7.75 %
Stockholders’ equity to total assets     10.17 %   10.82 %   10.17 %   10.82 %
Net interest spread     3.00 %   2.61 %   3.01 %   2.65 %
Net interest margin     3.05 %   2.64 %   3.05 %   2.67 %
Efficiency ratio     65.74 %   76.39 %   67.65 %   69.86 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     110.14 %   110.65 %   110.34 %   110.70 %
                           
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:                          
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.33   $ 0.30   $ 0.62   $ 0.66  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.33   $ 0.30   $ 0.61   $ 0.65  
Book value per share   $ 18.12   $ 17.31   $ 18.12   $ 17.31  
Shares used for basic EPS computation     7,184,652     7,435,218     7,229,015     7,482,544  
Shares used for diluted EPS computation     7,236,451     7,482,812     7,273,470     7,529,067  
Total shares issued and outstanding     7,132,270     7,389,943     7,132,270     7,389,943  
                           
LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:                          
Mortgage Loans:                          
Single-family   $ 57,079   $ 45,720   $ 114,128   $ 80,140  
Multi-family     8,663     14,920     32,859     40,238  
Commercial real estate     7,025     3,005     10,350     4,205  
Construction     1,388     1,684     1,388     1,684  
Commercial business loans     190         190      
Total loans originated and purchased for investment   $ 74,345   $ 65,329   $ 158,915   $ 126,267  
                           


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

                                 
    As of and For the  
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter  
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
    12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21  
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                
Return on average assets     0.75 %   0.69 %   0.83 %   0.57 %   0.76 %
Return on average stockholders' equity     7.27 %   6.42 %   7.72 %   5.33 %   7.11 %
Stockholders’ equity to total assets     10.17 %   10.37 %   10.84 %   10.74 %   10.82 %
Net interest spread     3.00 %   3.01 %   2.91 %   2.58 %   2.61 %
Net interest margin     3.05 %   3.05 %   2.93 %   2.61 %   2.64 %
Efficiency ratio     65.74 %   69.63 %   66.68 %   79.74 %   76.39 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     110.14 %   110.56 %   110.51 %   110.79 %   110.65 %
                                 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.33   $ 0.29   $ 0.34   $ 0.23   $ 0.30  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.33   $ 0.29   $ 0.34   $ 0.23   $ 0.30  
Book value per share   $ 18.12   $ 17.85   $ 17.66   $ 17.43   $ 17.31  
Average shares used for basic EPS     7,184,652     7,273,377     7,291,046     7,357,989     7,435,218  
Average shares used for diluted EPS     7,236,451     7,310,490     7,323,138     7,412,516     7,482,812  
Total shares issued and outstanding     7,132,270     7,235,560     7,285,184     7,320,672     7,389,943  
                                 
LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:                                
Mortgage loans:                                
Single-family   $ 57,079   $ 57,049   $ 62,908   $ 54,978   $ 45,720  
Multi-family     8,663     24,196     16,013     31,487     14,920  
Commercial real estate     7,025     3,325     6,971     7,011     3,005  
Construction     1,388             544     1,684  
Commercial business loans     190                  
Total loans originated and purchased for investment   $ 74,345   $ 84,570   $ 85,892   $ 94,020   $ 65,329  


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

                                 
    As of   As of   As of   As of   As of  
    12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21  
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS ANDDELINQUENT LOANS:                                
Recourse reserve for loans sold   $ 160   $ 160   $ 160   $ 160   $ 160    
Allowance for loan losses   $ 5,830   $ 5,638   $ 5,564   $ 5,969   $ 6,608    
Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net     0.09 %   0.10 %   0.15 %   0.22 %   0.33   %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.08 %   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.17 %   0.24   %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment     0.56 %   0.57 %   0.59 %   0.66 %   0.77   %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized)     %   %   %   %   (0.12 ) %
Non-performing loans   $ 956   $ 964   $ 1,423   $ 1,996   $ 2,802    
Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent   $ 4   $ 1   $ 3   $ 2   $ 3    


                               
    Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21
Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold   $     $     $     $     $ (40 )
Provision (recovery) for loan losses   $ 191     $ 70     $ (411 )   $ (645 )   $ (1,067 )
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (1 )   $ (4 )   $ (6 )   $ (6 )   $ (262 )


                       
    As of   As of   As of   As of   As of  
    12/31/2022   09/30/2022   06/30/2022   03/31/2022   12/31/2021  
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):                      
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.55 % 9.74 % 10.47 % 10.27 % 10.02 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   17.87 % 17.67 % 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   17.87 % 17.67 % 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   18.74 % 18.54 % 20.47 % 20.29 % 20.79 %


                           
    As of December 31,  
    2022   2021  
    Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)  
INVESTMENT SECURITIES:                          
Held to maturity (at cost):                          
Certificates of deposit   $     % $ 600     0.28 %
U.S. SBA securities     713     3.60     1,237     0.60  
U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS     163,612     1.40     203,228     1.26  
U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO     3,907     2.20          
Total investment securities held to maturity   $ 168,232     1.43 % $ 205,065     1.25 %
                           
Available for sale (at fair value):                          
U.S. government agency MBS   $ 1,533     2.48 % $ 1,965     1.88 %
U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS     742     3.55     1,007     2.29  
Private issue CMO     102     3.02     146     2.53  
Total investment securities available for sale   $ 2,377     2.84 % $ 3,118     2.04 %
Total investment securities   $ 170,609     1.45 % $ 208,183     1.26 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

                       
    As of December 31,  
    2022   2021  
    Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)  
LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:                      
                       
Single-family (1 to 4 units)   $ 479,730     3.82 % $ 290,245     3.17 %
Multi-family (5 or more units)     465,350     4.33     466,467     4.04  
Commercial real estate     88,200     5.08     91,236     4.84  
Construction     2,388     4.69     3,501     5.35  
Other mortgage     112     5.25     134     5.25  
Commercial business     1,358     9.21     362     5.58  
Consumer     75     17.13     78     15.00  
Total loans held for investment     1,037,213     4.17 %   852,023     3.84 %
                       
Advance payments of escrows     176           124        
Deferred loan costs, net     8,778           6,467        
Allowance for loan losses     (5,830 )         (6,608 )      
Total loans held for investment, net   $ 1,040,337         $ 852,006        
Purchased loans serviced by others included above   $ 10,876     3.86 % $ 11,773     3.51 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

                           
    As of December 31,  
    2022   2021  
    Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)  
DEPOSITS:                          
Checking accounts – non interest-bearing   $ 108,891     % $ 112,022     %
Checking accounts – interest-bearing     331,132     0.04     349,747     0.04  
Savings accounts     321,909     0.05     324,058     0.05  
Money market accounts     39,807     0.20     38,838     0.16  
Time deposits     143,563     1.18     131,683     0.60  
Total deposits   $ 945,302     0.22 % $ 956,348     0.12 %
                           
BORROWINGS:                          
Overnight   $     % $     %
Three months or less     95,000     4.52          
Over three to six months     10,000     2.25          
Over six months to one year     35,000     3.74     20,000     1.75  
Over one year to two years     20,000     2.50     20,000     2.00  
Over two years to three years     20,000     2.70     20,000     2.50  
Over three years to four years             20,000     2.70  
Total borrowings   $ 180,000     3.82 % $ 80,000     2.24 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

                             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:                            
                             
Loans receivable, net   $ 1,021,631       4.01 % $ 854,270     3.71 %
Investment securities     175,199       1.25     209,686     0.83  
FHLB – San Francisco stock     8,239       7.04     8,155     6.03  
Interest-earning deposits     24,231       3.89     90,990     0.15  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,229,300       3.63 % $ 1,163,101     2.93 %
Total assets   $ 1,263,577           $ 1,196,804        
                             
Deposits   $ 962,409       0.20 % $ 962,116     0.12 %
Borrowings     153,696       3.38     89,022     2.43  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,116,105       0.63 % $ 1,051,138     0.32 %
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 130,453           $ 127,397        

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

                             
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Balance   Rate(1)   Balance   Rate(1)  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:                            
                             
Loans receivable, net   $ 991,120       3.90 % $ 853,505     3.77 %
Investment securities     179,775       1.21     214,797     0.79  
FHLB – San Francisco stock     8,239       6.51     8,155     6.01  
Interest-earning deposits     23,923       3.11     86,598     0.15  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 1,203,057       3.50 % $ 1,163,055     2.97 %
Total assets   $ 1,237,169           $ 1,195,781        
                             
Deposits   $ 962,338       0.16 % $ 957,216     0.13 %
Borrowings     127,935       2.99     93,382     2.32  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 1,090,273       0.49 % $ 1,050,598     0.32 %
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 130,309           $ 127,278        

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

ASSET QUALITY:

                                         
    As of   As of   As of   As of   As of
    12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21
Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans):                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
Single-family   $ 242     $ 243     $ 701     $ 716     $ 745  
Multi-family                       306       1,077  
Total     242       243       701       1,022       1,822  
                                         
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:                              
Total                              
                                         
Restructured loans on non-accrual status:                                        
Mortgage loans:                                        
Single-family     714       721       722       974       980  
Total     714       721       722       974       980  
Total non-performing loans(1)     956       964       1,423       1,996       2,802  
                                         
Real estate owned, net                              
Total non-performing assets   $ 956     $ 964     $ 1,423     $ 1,996     $ 2,802  

(1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.


