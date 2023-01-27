Provident Financial Holdings Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income of $2.37 Million in the December 2022 Quarter



Net Interest Margin Expanded 41 Basis Points in Comparison

to the Same Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment Increased 11% from June 30, 2022 to $1.04 Billion

Total Deposits Decreased 1% from June 30, 2022 to $945.3 Million

Strong Asset Quality with Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.08%

Non-Interest Expenses Remained Well-Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced second quarter earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $2.37 million, or $0.33 per diluted share (on 7.24 million average diluted shares outstanding), up five percent from net income of $2.26 million, or $0.30 per diluted share (on 7.48 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.72 million increase in net interest income and a $101,000 decrease in non-interest expenses, partly offset by a $1.26 million change to the provision for loan losses to a $191,000 provision for loan losses this quarter in contrast to a $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the same quarter last year and a $412,000 decrease in non-interest income.

“We are pleased with our recent financial results and the growth of the Company. Loans held for investment are expanding, net interest income is increasing, the net interest margin is stable and operating expenses are well-controlled,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Credit quality remains strong and we have not seen any deterioration in the performance of our loan portfolio despite the higher interest rate and inflationary economic environment,” concluded Blunden.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 0.75 percent, down slightly from 0.76 percent for the same period of fiscal 2022; but return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 7.27 percent, up from 7.11 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2022.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $2.37 million net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 reflects a 13 percent increase from $2.09 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to a $420,000 increase in net interest income and a $143,000 decrease in non-interest expenses (mainly a decrease in professional expenses, partly offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses), partly offset by a $121,000 increase in the provision for loan losses. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $0.33 per share, up 14 percent from the $0.29 per share during the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Return on average assets was 0.75 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 0.69 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 7.27 percent, up from 6.42 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased $470,000, or 10 percent, to $4.46 million from $4.93 million in the comparable period ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased six percent to $0.61 per share (on 7.27 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.65 per share (on 7.53 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable six-month period last year. The decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.67 million change in the provision for loan losses to a $261,000 provision for loan losses in the first six months ended December 31, 2022 in contrast to a $1.41 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the comparable period last year, and a $1.17 million increase in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to the $1.20 million employee retention tax credit recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and not replicated in the current quarter) and a $478,000 decrease in non-interest income (mainly a decrease in loan prepayment fees), partly offset by a $2.80 million increase in net-interest income.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, net interest income increased $1.73 million, or 23 percent, to $9.39 million from $7.66 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a higher net interest margin due to a shift in the composition of interest-earning assets towards higher yielding loans held for investment and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning deposits reflecting recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate, partly offset by increases in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 41 basis points to 3.05 percent from 2.64 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 70 basis points to 3.63 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 2.93 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 31 basis points to 0.63 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.32 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by six percent to $1.23 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year. This increase was attributable to the increase in the average balance of loans held for investment, partly offset by decreases in the average balance of investment securities and interest-earning deposits.

Interest income on loans receivable increased by $2.32 million, or 29 percent, to $10.24 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $7.92 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average balance and, to a lesser extent, a higher average loan yield. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $167.4 million, or 20 percent, to $1.02 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $854.3 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $74.3 million, up 14 percent from $65.3 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $28.0 million, down 61 percent from $72.5 million in the same quarter last year. The average yield on loans receivable increased by 30 basis points to 4.01 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 3.71 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 67 percent to $203,000 from $622,000 in the same quarter last year, attributable primarily to fewer loan payoffs.

Interest income from investment securities increased $115,000, or 27 percent, to $548,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $433,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2022. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 42 basis points to 1.25 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.83 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($203,000 vs. $443,000) attributable to a lower total principal repayment ($7.6 million vs. $15.5 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities. The average balance of investment securities decreased by $34.5 million, or 16 percent, to $175.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $209.7 million in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $145,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up 18 percent from $123,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.2 million, virtually unchanged from the same quarter of fiscal 2022 while the average yield increased by 101 basis points to 7.04 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 6.03 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $241,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up 589 percent from $35,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 3.89 percent, up 374 basis points from 0.15 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits decreased $66.8 million, or 73 percent, to $24.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $91.0 million in the same quarter last year primarily due to the utilization of excess funds for loan portfolio growth.

Interest expense on deposits for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $475,000, a 57 percent increase from $302,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a higher weighted average cost. The average cost of deposits was 0.20 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up eight basis points from 0.12 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of deposits increased slightly to $962.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $962.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $32.7 million, or four percent, to $801.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $834.4 million at June 30, 2022 and time deposits increased $22.5 million, or 19 percent, to $143.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $121.1 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in time deposits was primarily due to a $31.2 million increase in brokered certificates of deposit with a weighted average cost of 2.90 percent (including broker fees).

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $765,000, or 140 percent, to $1.31 million from $546,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily the result of a higher average balance and, to a lesser extent, a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings increased by $64.7 million, or 73 percent, to $153.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $89.0 million in the same quarter last year and the average cost of borrowings increased by 95 basis points to 3.38 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from 2.43 percent in the same quarter last year.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $191,000, as compared to the $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded during the same period last year and the $70,000 provision for loan losses recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter). The provision for loan losses primarily reflects an increase in loans held for investment in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 while the overall loan credit quality remains very strong.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $467,000 or 33 percent to $956,000, or 0.08 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.12 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The non-performing loans at December 31, 2022 are comprised of five single-family loans, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were comprised of seven single-family loans. At both December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, there was no real estate owned. Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $1,000, as compared to $262,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $4,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets were $2.0 million at December 31, 2022 which consist of $514,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.5 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.6 million, consisting of $224,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.4 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $5.8 million, or 0.56 percent of gross loans held for investment, at December 31, 2022, up from the $5.6 million but down from 0.59 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2022. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $412,000, or 30 percent, to $956,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.37 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $329,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees, attributable primarily to lower loan prepayment fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $47,000 or five percent.

Non-interest expenses decreased by $101,000 or one percent to $6.80 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.90 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease in the non-interest expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits expenses and lower equipment expenses. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses decreased by $143,000 or two percent to $6.80 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.94 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to a decrease in professional expenses (mainly a decrease in legal costs), partly offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 65.74 percent, improving from 76.39 percent in the same quarter last year and 69.63 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter). The improvement in the efficiency ratio is due to both lower non-interest expenses and higher total revenues during the current quarter, compared to the comparable quarter last year and the sequential quarter.

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $981,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up five percent from $935,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to an increase in income before income taxes. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 29.3 percent as compared to 29.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

The Company repurchased 103,290 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $14.26 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 pursuant to its April 2022 stock repurchase plan. As of December 31, 2022, a total of 211,345 shares or 58 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 28, 2023.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to new COVID-19 variants; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2023 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,840 $ 38,701 $ 23,414 $ 60,121 $ 85,680 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 168,232 176,162 185,745 195,579 205,065 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 2,377 2,517 2,676 2,944 3,118 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,830; $5,638; $5,564; $5,969 and $6,608, respectively; includes $1,345; $1,350; $1,396; $1,470 and $1,555 at fair value, respectively 1,040,337 993,942 939,992 893,563 852,006 Accrued interest receivable 3,343 3,054 2,966 2,850 2,862 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,239 8,239 8,239 8,155 8,155 Premises and equipment, net 8,911 8,707 8,826 8,957 8,942 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,763 14,593 15,180 15,665 16,577 Total assets $ 1,271,042 $ 1,245,915 $ 1,187,038 $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non interest-bearing deposits $ 108,891 $ 123,314 $ 125,089 $ 117,097 $ 112,022 Interest-bearing deposits 836,411 862,010 830,415 846,403 844,326 Total deposits 945,302 985,324 955,504 963,500 956,348 Borrowings 180,000 115,000 85,000 80,000 80,000 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 16,499 16,402 17,884 16,717 18,123 Total liabilities 1,141,801 1,116,726 1,058,388 1,060,217 1,054,471 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 7,132,270; 7,235,560; 7,285,184; 7,320,672 and 7,389,943 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 98,732 98,559 98,826 98,617 98,404 Retained earnings 205,117 203,750 202,680 201,237 200,569 Treasury stock at cost (11,097,345; 10,994,055; 10,944,431; 10,908,943 and 10,839,672 shares, respectively) (174,758 ) (173,286 ) (173,041 ) (172,459 ) (171,280 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (33 ) (17 ) 2 39 58 Total stockholders’ equity 129,241 129,189 128,650 127,617 127,934 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,271,042 $ 1,245,915 $ 1,187,038 $ 1,187,834 $ 1,182,405



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021

2022 2021

Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 10,237 $ 7,920 $ 19,337 $ 16,095 Investment securities 548 433 1,084 851 FHLB – San Francisco stock 145 123 268 245 Interest-earning deposits 241 35 380 66 Total interest income 11,171 8,511 21,069 17,257 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 61 58 121 115 Savings deposits 44 45 88 86 Time deposits 370 199 583 414 Borrowings 1,311 546 1,927 1,091 Total interest expense 1,786 848 2,719 1,706 Net interest income 9,385 7,663 18,350 15,551 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 191 (1,067 ) 261 (1,406 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses 9,194 8,730 18,089 16,957 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 115 444 223 630 Deposit account fees 327 325 670 637 Card and processing fees 367 399 748 804 Other 147 200 318 366 Total non-interest income 956 1,368 1,959 2,437 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,384 4,455 8,523 7,575 Premises and occupancy 796 758 1,657 1,663 Equipment 258 314 569 602 Professional expenses 310 348 902 809 Sales and marketing expenses 175 149 322 291 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 139 136 274 273 Other 736 739 1,492 1,354 Total non-interest expense 6,798 6,899 13,739 12,567 Income before income taxes 3,352 3,199 6,309 6,827 Provision for income taxes 981 935 1,848 1,896 Net income $ 2,371 $ 2,264 $ 4,461 $ 4,931 Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.62 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.61 $ 0.65 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022

2022

2021

Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 10,237 $ 9,100 $ 8,485 $ 7,581 $ 7,920 Investment securities 548 536 540 515 433 FHLB – San Francisco stock 145 123 121 123 123 Interest-earning deposits 241 139 69 39 35 Total interest income 11,171 9,898 9,215 8,258 8,511 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 61 60 51 54 58 Savings deposits 44 44 44 42 45 Time deposits 370 213 160 178 199 Borrowings 1,311 616 454 446 546 Total interest expense 1,786 933 709 720 848 Net interest income 9,385 8,965 8,506 7,538 7,663 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 191 70 (411 ) (645 ) (1,067 ) Net interest income, after provision (recovery) for loan losses 9,194 8,895 8,917 8,183 8,730 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 115 108 189 237 444 Deposit account fees 327 343 336 329 325 Card and processing fees 367 381 457 378 399 Other 147 171 183 170 200 Total non-interest income 956 1,003 1,165 1,114 1,368 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,384 4,139 4,055 4,203 4,455 Premises and occupancy 796 861 690 836 758 Equipment 258 311 350 330 314 Professional expenses 310 592 311 299 348 Sales and marketing expenses 175 147 165 186 149 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 139 135 134 136 136 Other 736 756 744 909 739 Total non-interest expense 6,798 6,941 6,449 6,899 6,899 Income before income taxes 3,352 2,957 3,633 2,398 3,199 Provision for income taxes 981 867 1,170 699 935 Net income $ 2,371 $ 2,090 $ 2,463 $ 1,699 $ 2,264 Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

As of and For the Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.76 % 0.72 % 0.82 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.27 % 7.11 % 6.85 % 7.75 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.17 % 10.82 % 10.17 % 10.82 % Net interest spread 3.00 % 2.61 % 3.01 % 2.65 % Net interest margin 3.05 % 2.64 % 3.05 % 2.67 % Efficiency ratio 65.74 % 76.39 % 67.65 % 69.86 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.14 % 110.65 % 110.34 % 110.70 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.62 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.30 $ 0.61 $ 0.65 Book value per share $ 18.12 $ 17.31 $ 18.12 $ 17.31 Shares used for basic EPS computation 7,184,652 7,435,218 7,229,015 7,482,544 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 7,236,451 7,482,812 7,273,470 7,529,067 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,132,270 7,389,943 7,132,270 7,389,943 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 57,079 $ 45,720 $ 114,128 $ 80,140 Multi-family 8,663 14,920 32,859 40,238 Commercial real estate 7,025 3,005 10,350 4,205 Construction 1,388 1,684 1,388 1,684 Commercial business loans 190 — 190 — Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 74,345 $ 65,329 $ 158,915 $ 126,267



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

As of and For the Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.83 % 0.57 % 0.76 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.27 % 6.42 % 7.72 % 5.33 % 7.11 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.17 % 10.37 % 10.84 % 10.74 % 10.82 % Net interest spread 3.00 % 3.01 % 2.91 % 2.58 % 2.61 % Net interest margin 3.05 % 3.05 % 2.93 % 2.61 % 2.64 % Efficiency ratio 65.74 % 69.63 % 66.68 % 79.74 % 76.39 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.14 % 110.56 % 110.51 % 110.79 % 110.65 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 Book value per share $ 18.12 $ 17.85 $ 17.66 $ 17.43 $ 17.31 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,184,652 7,273,377 7,291,046 7,357,989 7,435,218 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,236,451 7,310,490 7,323,138 7,412,516 7,482,812 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,132,270 7,235,560 7,285,184 7,320,672 7,389,943 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 57,079 $ 57,049 $ 62,908 $ 54,978 $ 45,720 Multi-family 8,663 24,196 16,013 31,487 14,920 Commercial real estate 7,025 3,325 6,971 7,011 3,005 Construction 1,388 — — 544 1,684 Commercial business loans 190 — — — — Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 74,345 $ 84,570 $ 85,892 $ 94,020 $ 65,329



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS ANDDELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,830 $ 5,638 $ 5,564 $ 5,969 $ 6,608 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.33 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.66 % 0.77 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % — % — % (0.12 ) % Non-performing loans $ 956 $ 964 $ 1,423 $ 1,996 $ 2,802 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 4 $ 1 $ 3 $ 2 $ 3





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (40 ) Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ 191 $ 70 $ (411 ) $ (645 ) $ (1,067 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) $ (262 )





As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/2022 09/30/2022 06/30/2022 03/31/2022 12/31/2021 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.55 % 9.74 % 10.47 % 10.27 % 10.02 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 17.87 % 17.67 % 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.87 % 17.67 % 19.58 % 19.32 % 19.69 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.74 % 18.54 % 20.47 % 20.29 % 20.79 %





As of December 31, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity (at cost): Certificates of deposit $ — — % $ 600 0.28 % U.S. SBA securities 713 3.60 1,237 0.60 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 163,612 1.40 203,228 1.26 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 3,907 2.20 — — Total investment securities held to maturity $ 168,232 1.43 % $ 205,065 1.25 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 1,533 2.48 % $ 1,965 1.88 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 742 3.55 1,007 2.29 Private issue CMO 102 3.02 146 2.53 Total investment securities available for sale $ 2,377 2.84 % $ 3,118 2.04 % Total investment securities $ 170,609 1.45 % $ 208,183 1.26 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 479,730 3.82 % $ 290,245 3.17 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 465,350 4.33 466,467 4.04 Commercial real estate 88,200 5.08 91,236 4.84 Construction 2,388 4.69 3,501 5.35 Other mortgage 112 5.25 134 5.25 Commercial business 1,358 9.21 362 5.58 Consumer 75 17.13 78 15.00 Total loans held for investment 1,037,213 4.17 % 852,023 3.84 % Advance payments of escrows 176 124 Deferred loan costs, net 8,778 6,467 Allowance for loan losses (5,830 ) (6,608 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,040,337 $ 852,006 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 10,876 3.86 % $ 11,773 3.51 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.



As of December 31, 2022 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 108,891 — % $ 112,022 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 331,132 0.04 349,747 0.04 Savings accounts 321,909 0.05 324,058 0.05 Money market accounts 39,807 0.20 38,838 0.16 Time deposits 143,563 1.18 131,683 0.60 Total deposits $ 945,302 0.22 % $ 956,348 0.12 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ — — % $ — — % Three months or less 95,000 4.52 — — Over three to six months 10,000 2.25 — — Over six months to one year 35,000 3.74 20,000 1.75 Over one year to two years 20,000 2.50 20,000 2.00 Over two years to three years 20,000 2.70 20,000 2.50 Over three years to four years — — 20,000 2.70 Total borrowings $ 180,000 3.82 % $ 80,000 2.24 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,021,631 4.01 % $ 854,270 3.71 % Investment securities 175,199 1.25 209,686 0.83 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,239 7.04 8,155 6.03 Interest-earning deposits 24,231 3.89 90,990 0.15 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,229,300 3.63 % $ 1,163,101 2.93 % Total assets $ 1,263,577 $ 1,196,804 Deposits $ 962,409 0.20 % $ 962,116 0.12 % Borrowings 153,696 3.38 89,022 2.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,116,105 0.63 % $ 1,051,138 0.32 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 130,453 $ 127,397

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.



Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 991,120 3.90 % $ 853,505 3.77 % Investment securities 179,775 1.21 214,797 0.79 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,239 6.51 8,155 6.01 Interest-earning deposits 23,923 3.11 86,598 0.15 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,203,057 3.50 % $ 1,163,055 2.97 % Total assets $ 1,237,169 $ 1,195,781 Deposits $ 962,338 0.16 % $ 957,216 0.13 % Borrowings 127,935 2.99 93,382 2.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,090,273 0.49 % $ 1,050,598 0.32 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 130,309 $ 127,278

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.



PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 242 $ 243 $ 701 $ 716 $ 745 Multi-family — — — 306 1,077 Total 242 243 701 1,022 1,822 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family 714 721 722 974 980 Total 714 721 722 974 980 Total non-performing loans(1) 956 964 1,423 1,996 2,802 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 956 $ 964 $ 1,423 $ 1,996 $ 2,802