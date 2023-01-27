Submit Release
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

  • Fourth quarter net income of $27.7 million;
  • Linked quarter loan growth of 2.1%;
  • Linked quarter net interest margin increased to 3.19% and net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.40%(1);
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.47%;
  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 21.35%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.14% of total assets.

/EIN News/ -- TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Southside reported net income of $27.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.01, or 1.1%, to $0.87 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $0.88 for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 15.08%, compared to 12.67% for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average assets was 1.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.57% for the same period in 2021.

“We are pleased to report excellent fourth quarter and annual results for 2022,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Fourth quarter financial results for 2022 were highlighted by net income of $27.7 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.87, a 1.47% return on average assets, and annualized linked quarter loan growth of 8.2%. Our asset quality remained strong and our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter increased four basis points to 3.40%. During the fourth quarter, our $743 million of fair market value swaps began producing net interest income as the overnight SOFR rate we receive increased above the average fixed rate we pay. We recorded approximately $645,000 of net interest income related to these swaps for the month of December.”

“Texas continues to benefit from migration from other states, job growth and company relocations. Overall, we believe that the long-term economic conditions and growth prospects for the markets we serve remain solid.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $27.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.6%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.87 and $0.88 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of an increase in provision for credit losses, an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in income tax expense. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Southside recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 1.47% and 15.08%, respectively, compared to 1.57% and 12.67%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 48.92% and 46.38%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 50.34% and 47.61%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 50.09% and 47.42%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $56.8 million, compared to $49.4 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 15.1%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2021 was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to $55.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in the average yield and balance of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 3.19% and 3.40%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.01% and 3.23%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) both increased four basis points from 3.15% and 3.36%, respectively for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 10.4%, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and decreases in deposit services income, gain on sale of loans, bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income and brokerage services income, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to an increase in other noninterest income, deposit services income and trust income, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million, or 7.1%, to $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2021. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including professional fees, net occupancy expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense and software and data processing expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by decreases in communications expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased slightly by $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Income tax expense decreased $0.5 million, or 10.8%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.4 million, or 10.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 13.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 14.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and increased from 12.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $105.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $113.4 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 7.4%. Earnings per diluted common share were $3.26 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.47 for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 6.1%. The decrease in net income was largely driven by an increase in provision for credit losses, a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by the increase in net interest income and the decrease in income tax expense. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we had a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $17.0 million for the same period in 2021. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 1.43% and 13.42%, respectively, compared to 1.59% and 12.77%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.05% and 47.39%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 51.74% and 49.03%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $212.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $189.6 million for the same period in 2021, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the increase in interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.11% and 3.32%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.96% and 3.16%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to higher average yields and balances on our interest earning assets during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income was $40.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 17.2%, compared to $49.3 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the net loss on sale of securities AFS of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net gain of $3.9 million for the same period in 2021 and decreases in gain on sale of loans and deposit services income, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $130.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $125.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $5.3 million, or 4.2%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including software and data processing expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense, professional fees and net occupancy expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by the loss on the redemption of subordinated notes recorded in the third quarter of 2021, amortization of intangibles and communications expense.

Income tax expense decreased $2.8 million, or 16.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Our ETR was approximately 12.2% and 13.3% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower ETR for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2022, we had $7.56 billion in total assets, compared to $7.26 billion at December 31, 2021 and $7.45 billion at September 30, 2022.

Loans at December 31, 2022 were $4.15 billion, an increase of $502.5 million, or 13.8%, compared to $3.65 billion at December 31, 2021. Our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, decreased $30.9 million over that same period due to forgiveness payments received for loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $533.5 million, or 14.8%, due to increases of $389.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $111.8 million in construction loans, $24.0 million in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans), $12.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $7.0 million in municipal loans. The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $11.3 million in loans to individuals. Linked quarter loans increased $84.2 million, or 2.1%, due to increases of $85.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.8 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $5.3 million in construction loans and $0.9 million in municipal loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $21.5 million in commercial loans and $3.1 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2022 were $2.63 billion, a decrease of $229.4 million, or 8.0%, compared to $2.86 billion at December 31, 2021. Linked quarter, securities increased $50.0 million, or 1.9%, from $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, we transferred additional municipal securities and corporate bonds with fair values of approximately $118.9 million and $56.9 million, respectively, to held to maturity (“HTM”). All transfers from AFS to HTM were at the fair market value on the date of transfer. There was no impact to the income statement as a result of these transfers.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $6.20 billion, an increase of $475.7 million, or 8.3%, compared to $5.72 billion at December 31, 2021. Linked quarter, deposits increased $16.9 million, or 0.3%, from $6.18 billion at September 30, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, brokered deposits decreased $102.7 million, or 13.5%, compared to September 30, 2022. Brokered deposits at December 31, 2022, increased $364.5 million, or 123.6%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to funding our cash flow hedge swaps with brokered deposits in place of Federal Home Loan Bank advances to obtain lower cost funding.

On December 13, 2022, our board of directors increased its authorization under the Company’s current Stock Repurchase Plan, previously authorized in March 2022, by an additional 1.0 million shares, for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of the Company's common stock from time to time. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, we purchased 608,976 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.03 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 1.1 million authorized shares remained available for purchase. Subsequent to December 31, 2022, and through January 24, 2023, we purchased 141,053 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.73 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 were $10.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and a decrease from $11.7 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $36.5 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $35.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to economic uncertainty related to inflation and recessionary concerns, partially offset by improved asset quality.   The allowance for loan losses was $36.5 million, or 0.90% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.5 million and a reversal of provision of $2.7 million for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses for loans of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million and a reversal of provision of $0.7 million for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.3 million and a reversal of provision of $4.0 million for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at December 31, 2022 and 2021, was $3.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share on November 3, 2022, which was paid on December 8, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 financial results on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CST.  The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId020dcaa8c67456aa3bcb56252078ea1 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.56 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of
    2022       2021  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 106,143     $ 110,620     $ 111,099     $ 90,399     $ 91,120  
Interest earning deposits   9,276       3,476       12,910       72,158       110,633  
Federal funds sold   83,833       81,031       48,280       24,550        
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value   1,299,014       1,424,562       1,733,354       2,065,984       2,764,325  
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value   1,326,729       1,151,205       1,083,672       474,319       90,780  
Total securities   2,625,743       2,575,767       2,817,026       2,540,303       2,855,105  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   9,190       12,887       13,726       3,757       14,375  
Loans held for sale   667       421       815       1,576       1,684  
Loans   4,147,691       4,063,495       3,963,041       3,800,916       3,645,162  
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (36,515 )     (36,506 )     (35,449 )     (35,524 )     (35,273 )
Net loans   4,111,176       4,026,989       3,927,592       3,765,392       3,609,889  
Premises & equipment, net   141,256       142,653       142,772       142,880       142,509  
Goodwill   201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116  
Other intangible assets, net   4,622       5,137       5,687       6,273       6,895  
Bank owned life insurance   133,911       133,394       132,675       131,923       131,232  
Other assets   131,703       160,256       192,363       138,788       95,044  
Total assets $ 7,558,636     $ 7,453,747     $ 7,606,061     $ 7,119,115     $ 7,259,602  
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,671,562     $ 1,759,959     $ 1,735,488     $ 1,630,056     $ 1,644,775  
Interest bearing deposits   4,526,457       4,421,200       4,512,921       4,440,343       4,077,552  
Total deposits   6,198,019       6,181,159       6,248,409       6,070,399       5,722,327  
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   374,511       318,252       212,179       34,067       367,257  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs		   98,674       98,639       98,604       98,569       98,534  
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,265       60,264       60,262       60,261       60,260  
Other liabilities   81,170       87,797       254,825       71,578       99,052  
Total liabilities   6,812,639       6,746,111       6,874,279       6,334,874       6,347,430  
Shareholders' equity   745,997       707,636       731,782       784,241       912,172  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,558,636     $ 7,453,747     $ 7,606,061     $ 7,119,115     $ 7,259,602  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
    2022       2021  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest income $ 75,128     $ 66,880     $ 57,100     $ 53,873     $ 54,760  
Total interest expense   18,286       11,365       6,022       4,967       5,359  
Net interest income   56,842       55,515       51,078       48,906       49,401  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   2,086       1,494       (633 )     294       (3,421 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   54,756       54,021       51,711       48,612       52,822  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services   6,478       6,241       6,496       6,628       6,855  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale         (99 )     (2,177 )     (1,543 )     463  
Gain on sale of loans   36       109       208       178       356  
Trust fees   1,571       1,407       1,520       1,494       1,586  
Bank owned life insurance   516       720       720       691       710  
Brokerage services   727       701       1,098       809       907  
Other   1,438       1,190       1,232       2,468       1,134  
Total noninterest income   10,766       10,269       9,097       10,725       12,011  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   20,967       21,368       20,329       19,969       20,067  
Net occupancy   3,973       3,847       3,654       3,656       3,541  
Advertising, travel & entertainment   1,188       789       716       737       876  
ATM expense   360       317       356       281       345  
Professional fees   1,473       1,412       1,147       927       849  
Software and data processing   1,741       1,736       1,739       1,631       1,454  
Communications   387       497       509       503       544  
FDIC insurance   511       485       477       472       464  
Amortization of intangibles   515       550       586       622       658  
Other   2,446       2,463       2,593       2,397       2,536  
Total noninterest expense   33,561       33,464       32,106       31,195       31,334  
Income before income tax expense   31,961       30,826       28,702       28,142       33,499  
Income tax expense   4,293       3,875       3,297       3,146       4,812  
Net income $ 27,668     $ 26,951     $ 25,405     $ 24,996     $ 28,687  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   31,896       32,112       32,119       32,357       32,311  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   31,964       32,221       32,251       32,537       32,487  
Common shares outstanding end of period   31,547       32,127       32,108       32,294       32,352  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.87     $ 0.84     $ 0.79     $ 0.77     $ 0.89  
Diluted   0.87       0.84       0.79       0.77       0.88  
Book value per common share   23.65       22.03       22.79       24.28       28.20  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   17.13       15.61       16.35       17.86       21.77  
Cash dividends paid per common share   0.38       0.34       0.34       0.34       0.39  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.47 %     1.43 %     1.42 %     1.40 %     1.57 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   15.08       14.23       13.33       11.42       12.67  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   21.35       19.94       18.62       15.20       16.80  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   4.43       4.00       3.66       3.53       3.55  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   1.48       0.92       0.52       0.44       0.46  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.40       3.36       3.30       3.22       3.23  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.95       3.08       3.14       3.09       3.09  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   143.66       142.83       144.54       141.93       141.21  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.78       1.77       1.79       1.75       1.72  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   46.38       47.42       47.74       48.15       47.61  

(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
    2022       2021  
  Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Nonperforming Assets: $ 10,862     $ 11,717     $ 11,815     $ 11,455     $ 11,609  
Nonaccrual loans   2,846       3,039       3,119       2,357       2,536  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                            
Troubled debt restructured loans   7,849       8,481       8,568       9,098       9,073  
Other real estate owned   93       162       128              
Repossessed assets   74       35                    
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                  
Total loans   0.07 %     0.07 %     0.08 %     0.06 %     0.07 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                  
Total assets   0.14       0.16       0.16       0.16       0.16  
Total loans   0.26       0.29       0.30       0.30       0.32  
Total loans and OREO   0.26       0.29       0.30       0.30       0.32  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO   0.26       0.29       0.30       0.30       0.32  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                  
Nonaccruing loans   1,283.03       1,201.25       1,136.55       1,507.17       1,390.89  
Nonperforming assets   336.17       311.56       300.03       310.12       303.84  
Total loans   0.88       0.90       0.89       0.93       0.97  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans   0.88       0.90       0.90       0.94       0.98  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.05       0.02                    
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.87       9.49       9.62       11.02       12.57  
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.63       12.98       12.83       13.67       14.17  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.70       14.07       13.94       14.86       15.43  
Total risk-based capital   16.11       16.50       16.38       17.50       18.15  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.96       10.09       10.34       10.39       10.33  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.35       6.92       7.10       8.35       9.99  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   9.72       10.02       10.64       12.28       12.42  

(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
    2022       2021  
Loan Portfolio Composition Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $ 559,681     $ 554,345     $ 520,484     $ 490,166     $ 447,860  
1-4 Family Residential   663,519       646,692       640,706       647,837       651,140  
Commercial   1,987,707       1,901,921       1,834,734       1,722,577       1,598,172  
Commercial Loans   412,064       433,538       428,974       401,144       418,998  
Municipal Loans   450,067       449,219       457,239       455,155       443,078  
Loans to Individuals   74,653       77,780       80,904       84,037       85,914  
Total Loans $ 4,147,691     $ 4,063,495     $ 3,963,041     $ 3,800,916     $ 3,645,162  
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 36,506     $ 35,449     $ 35,524     $ 35,273     $ 38,022  
Loans charged-off   (864 )     (686 )     (479 )     (555 )     (489 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   383       449       516       540       455  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (481 )     (237 )     37       (15 )     (34 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   490       1,294       (112 )     266       (2,715 )
Balance at end of period $ 36,515     $ 36,506     $ 35,449     $ 35,524     $ 35,273  
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 2,091     $ 1,891     $ 2,412     $ 2,384     $ 3,090  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   1,596       200       (521 )     28       (706 )
Balance at end of period $ 3,687     $ 2,091     $ 1,891     $ 2,412     $ 2,384  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 40,202     $ 38,597     $ 37,340     $ 37,936     $ 37,657  


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended
  December 31,
    2022       2021  
Income Statement:      
Total interest income $ 252,981     $ 215,987  
Total interest expense   40,640       26,430  
Net interest income   212,341       189,557  
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses   3,241       (16,964 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses   209,100       206,521  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services   25,843       26,368  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale   (3,819 )     3,862  
Gain on sale of loans   531       1,641  
Trust fees   5,992       5,959  
Bank owned life insurance   2,647       2,618  
Brokerage services   3,335       3,383  
Other   6,328       5,505  
Total noninterest income   40,857       49,336  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   82,633       79,892  
Net occupancy   15,130       14,239  
Advertising, travel & entertainment   3,430       2,367  
ATM expense   1,314       1,166  
Professional fees   4,959       4,015  
Software and data processing   6,847       5,675  
Communications   1,896       2,233  
FDIC insurance   1,945       1,807  
Amortization of intangibles   2,273       2,849  
Loss on redemption of subordinated notes         1,118  
Other   9,899       9,669  
Total noninterest expense   130,326       125,030  
Income before income tax expense   119,631       130,827  
Income tax expense   14,611       17,426  
Net income $ 105,020     $ 113,401  
       
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   32,120       32,558  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   32,251       32,692  
Common shares outstanding end of period   31,547       32,352  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 3.27     $ 3.48  
Diluted   3.26       3.47  
Book value per common share   23.65       28.20  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   17.13       21.77  
Cash dividends paid per common share   1.40       1.37  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets   1.43 %     1.59 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   13.42       12.77  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   18.56       17.04  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1)   3.92       3.58  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.85       0.57  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.32       3.16  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   3.07       3.01  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   143.25       138.39  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   1.77       1.75  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   47.39       49.03  

(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended
  December 31,
    2022       2021  
Nonperforming Assets: $ 10,862     $ 11,609  
Nonaccrual loans   2,846       2,536  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days          
Troubled debt restructured loans   7,849       9,073  
Other real estate owned   93        
Repossessed assets   74        
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:      
Total loans   0.07 %     0.07 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:      
Total assets   0.14       0.16  
Total loans   0.26       0.32  
Total loans and OREO   0.26       0.32  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO   0.26       0.32  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:      
Nonaccruing loans   1,283.03       1,390.89  
Nonperforming assets   336.17       303.84  
Total loans   0.88       0.97  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans   0.88       0.98  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding   0.02       0.02  
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets   9.87       12.57  
Common equity tier 1 capital   12.63       14.17  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   13.70       15.43  
Total risk-based capital   16.11       18.15  
Tier 1 leverage capital   9.96       10.33  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1)   7.35       9.99  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets   10.65       12.47  

(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended
  December 31,
Loan Portfolio Composition   2022       2021  
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $ 559,681     $ 447,860  
1-4 Family Residential   663,519       651,140  
Commercial   1,987,707       1,598,172  
Commercial Loans   412,064       418,998  
Municipal Loans   450,067       443,078  
Loans to Individuals   74,653       85,914  
Total Loans $ 4,147,691     $ 3,645,162  
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $ 35,273     $ 49,006  
Loans charged-off   (2,584 )     (2,751 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off   1,888       1,980  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered   (696 )     (771 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   1,938       (12,962 )
Balance at end of period $ 36,515     $ 35,273  
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $ 2,384     $ 6,386  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures   1,303       (4,002 )
Balance at end of period $ 3,687     $ 2,384  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 40,202     $ 37,657  

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 4,103,429     $ 52,650   5.09 %   $ 4,012,547     $ 45,992   4.55 %
Loans held for sale   1,087       15   5.47 %     606       7   4.58 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   622,004       4,804   3.06 %     626,136       4,896   3.10 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,730,233       15,652   3.59 %     1,750,952       14,455   3.28 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   483,914       4,614   3.78 %     520,501       4,770   3.64 %
Total securities   2,836,151       25,070   3.51 %     2,897,589       24,121   3.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   22,616       212   3.72 %     24,013       101   1.67 %
Interest earning deposits   10,974       108   3.90 %     18,664       105   2.23 %
Federal funds sold   84,858       774   3.62 %     46,106       269   2.31 %
Total earning assets   7,059,115       78,829   4.43 %     6,999,525       70,595   4.00 %
Cash and due from banks   108,200               102,840          
Accrued interest and other assets   356,248               433,532          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (36,602 )             (35,706 )        
Total assets $ 7,486,961             $ 7,500,191          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 676,654       758   0.44 %   $ 685,947       481   0.28 %
Certificates of deposit   645,972       3,035   1.86 %     588,212       1,452   0.98 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,119,682       9,894   1.26 %     3,164,961       5,954   0.75 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,442,308       13,687   1.22 %     4,439,120       7,887   0.70 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   189,939       1,623   3.39 %     173,838       1,078   2.46 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,657       1,013   4.07 %     98,621       1,004   4.04 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,264       901   5.93 %     60,263       669   4.40 %
Repurchase agreements   37,416       117   1.24 %     30,530       54   0.70 %
Other borrowings   85,033       945   4.41 %     98,174       673   2.72 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,913,617       18,286   1.48 %     4,900,546       11,365   0.92 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,757,568               1,746,245          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   88,024               101,881          
Total liabilities   6,759,209               6,748,672          
Shareholders’ equity   727,752               751,519          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,486,961             $ 7,500,191          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 60,543           $ 59,230    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.40 %           3.36 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.95 %           3.08 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, loans totaling $2.8 million and $3.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,847,614     $ 39,088   4.07 %   $ 3,703,980     $ 35,625   3.90 %
Loans held for sale   1,776       18   4.07 %     928       8   3.50 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   617,603       4,632   3.01 %     644,706       4,608   2.90 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,653,871       13,599   3.30 %     1,563,185       12,683   3.29 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   417,057       3,238   3.11 %     566,941       4,017   2.87 %
Total securities   2,688,531       21,469   3.20 %     2,774,832       21,308   3.11 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   17,663       77   1.75 %     20,677       113   2.22 %
Interest earning deposits   77,894       125   0.64 %     44,642       24   0.22 %
Federal funds sold   37,343       79   0.85 %     8,651       4   0.19 %
Total earning assets   6,670,821       60,856   3.66 %     6,553,710       57,082   3.53 %
Cash and due from banks   100,231               107,144          
Accrued interest and other assets   446,136               607,235          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (35,895 )             (35,636 )        
Total assets $ 7,181,293             $ 7,232,453          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 670,187       326   0.20 %   $ 652,394       273   0.17 %
Certificates of deposit   518,104       578   0.45 %     563,599       594   0.43 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,175,385       3,360   0.42 %     3,097,966       2,370   0.31 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,363,676       4,264   0.39 %     4,313,959       3,237   0.30 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   55,990       224   1.60 %     122,783       366   1.21 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,586       1,000   4.07 %     98,552       998   4.11 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,262       471   3.13 %     60,261       356   2.40 %
Repurchase agreements   30,055       18   0.24 %     21,494       10   0.19 %
Other borrowings   6,549       45   2.76 %     467          
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,615,118       6,022   0.52 %     4,617,516       4,967   0.44 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,702,985               1,642,973          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   98,870               84,009          
Total liabilities   6,416,973               6,344,498          
Shareholders’ equity   764,320               887,955          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,181,293             $ 7,232,453          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 54,834           $ 52,115    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.30 %           3.22 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.14 %           3.09 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, loans totaling $3.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 3,668,767     $ 36,740   3.97 %
Loans held for sale   1,980       11   2.20 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2)   590,104       4,215   2.83 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,508,196       12,699   3.34 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   650,685       4,394   2.68 %
Total securities   2,748,985       21,308   3.08 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   38,832       175   1.79 %
Interest earning deposits   43,841       22   0.20 %
Total earning assets   6,502,405       58,256   3.55 %
Cash and due from banks   103,126          
Accrued interest and other assets   662,654          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (38,317 )        
Total assets $ 7,229,868          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 624,377       264   0.17 %
Certificates of deposit   632,150       681   0.43 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   2,558,289       1,289   0.20 %
Total interest bearing deposits   3,814,816       2,234   0.23 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   609,310       1,758   1.14 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,517       1,011   4.07 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,259       345   2.27 %
Repurchase agreements   21,874       11   0.20 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,604,776       5,359   0.46 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,637,914          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   88,982          
Total liabilities   6,331,672          
Shareholders’ equity   898,196          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,229,868          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 52,897    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.23 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.09 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2021, loans totaling $2.5 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,918,249     $ 173,355   4.42 %   $ 3,668,149     $ 147,667   4.03 %
Loans held for sale   1,098       48   4.37 %     2,063       56   2.71 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2)   627,546       18,940   3.02 %     454,836       13,312   2.93 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)   1,675,227       56,389   3.37 %     1,407,231       47,775   3.39 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2)   496,940       16,639   3.35 %     793,300       19,534   2.46 %
Total securities   2,799,713       91,968   3.28 %     2,655,367       80,621   3.04 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments   21,255       503   2.37 %     37,549       530   1.41 %
Interest earning deposits   37,898       362   0.96 %     39,426       78   0.20 %
Federal funds sold   44,454       1,126   2.53 %              
Total earning assets   6,822,667       267,362   3.92 %     6,402,554       228,952   3.58 %
Cash and due from banks   104,602               94,959          
Accrued interest and other assets   457,782               670,062          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses   (35,962 )             (43,064 )        
Total assets $ 7,349,089             $ 7,124,511          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 671,402       1,838   0.27 %   $ 578,245       953   0.16 %
Certificates of deposit   579,223       5,659   0.98 %     663,789       3,635   0.55 %
Interest bearing demand accounts   3,139,628       21,578   0.69 %     2,464,670       4,816   0.20 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,390,253       29,075   0.66 %     3,706,704       9,404   0.25 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   135,926       3,291   2.42 %     665,384       7,348   1.10 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   98,604       4,015   4.07 %     171,857       8,246   4.80 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs   60,262       2,397   3.98 %     60,258       1,390   2.31 %
Repurchase agreements   29,919       199   0.67 %     22,257       42   0.19 %
Other borrowings   47,926       1,663   3.47 %              
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,762,890       40,640   0.85 %     4,626,460       26,430   0.57 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   1,712,849               1,516,682          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   90,988               93,136          
Total liabilities   6,566,727               6,236,278          
Shareholders’ equity   782,362               888,233          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,349,089             $ 7,124,511          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 226,722           $ 202,522    
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.32 %           3.16 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.07 %           3.01 %

(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, loans totaling $2.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented. 

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
    Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Dec 31,   Dec 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income   $ 27,668     $ 26,951     $ 25,405     $ 24,996     $ 28,687     $ 105,020     $ 113,401  
After-tax amortization expense     407       435       463       491       520       1,796       2,251  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 28,075     $ 27,386     $ 25,868     $ 25,487     $ 29,207     $ 106,816     $ 115,652  
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 727,752     $ 751,519     $ 764,320     $ 887,955     $ 898,196     $ 782,362     $ 888,233  
Less: Average intangibles for the period     (206,049 )     (206,591 )     (207,163 )     (207,774 )     (208,412 )     (206,889 )     (209,463 )
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 521,703     $ 544,928     $ 557,157     $ 680,181     $ 689,784     $ 575,473     $ 678,770  
                             
Return on average tangible common equity     21.35 %     19.94 %     18.62 %     15.20 %     16.80 %     18.56 %     17.04 %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 745,997     $ 707,636     $ 731,782     $ 784,241     $ 912,172     $ 745,997     $ 912,172  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (205,738 )     (206,253 )     (206,803 )     (207,389 )     (208,011 )     (205,738 )     (208,011 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 540,259     $ 501,383     $ 524,979     $ 576,852     $ 704,161     $ 540,259     $ 704,161  
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 7,558,636     $ 7,453,747     $ 7,606,061     $ 7,119,115     $ 7,259,602     $ 7,558,636     $ 7,259,602  
Less: Intangible assets at end of period     (205,738 )     (206,253 )     (206,803 )     (207,389 )     (208,011 )     (205,738 )     (208,011 )
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 7,352,898     $ 7,247,494     $ 7,399,258     $ 6,911,726     $ 7,051,591     $ 7,352,898     $ 7,051,591  
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets     7.35 %     6.92 %     7.10 %     8.35 %     9.99 %     7.35 %     9.99 %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period     31,547       32,127       32,108       32,294       32,352       31,547       32,352  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 17.13     $ 15.61     $ 16.35     $ 17.86     $ 21.77     $ 17.13     $ 21.77  
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 56,842     $ 55,515     $ 51,078     $ 48,906     $ 49,401     $ 212,341     $ 189,557  
Tax-equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans     744       742       762       745       740       2,993       2,920  
Tax-exempt investment securities     2,957       2,973       2,994       2,464       2,756       11,388       10,045  
Net interest income (FTE) (1)     60,543       59,230       54,834       52,115       52,897       226,722       202,522  
Noninterest income     10,766       10,269       9,097       10,725       12,011       40,857       49,336  
Nonrecurring income (2)           99       2,177       706       (463 )     2,982       (3,862 )
Total revenue   $ 71,309     $ 69,598     $ 66,108     $ 63,546     $ 64,445     $ 270,561     $ 247,996  
                             
Noninterest expense   $ 33,561     $ 33,464     $ 32,106     $ 31,195     $ 31,334     $ 130,326     $ 125,030  
Pre-tax amortization expense     (515 )     (550 )     (586 )     (622 )     (658 )     (2,273 )     (2,849 )
Nonrecurring expense (3)     26       87       39       22       8       174       (580 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 33,072     $ 33,001     $ 31,559     $ 30,595     $ 30,684     $ 128,227     $ 121,601  
                             
Efficiency ratio     48.92 %     50.09 %     50.61 %     50.71 %     50.34 %     50.05 %     51.74 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)     46.38 %     47.42 %     47.74 %     48.15 %     47.61 %     47.39 %     49.03 %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 7,059,115     $ 6,999,525     $ 6,670,821     $ 6,553,710     $ 6,502,405     $ 6,822,667     $ 6,402,554  
                             
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.15 %     3.07 %     3.03 %     3.01 %     3.11 %     2.96 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)     3.40 %     3.36 %     3.30 %     3.22 %     3.23 %     3.32 %     3.16 %
                             
Net interest spread     2.74 %     2.87 %     2.91 %     2.89 %     2.88 %     2.86 %     2.80 %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)     2.95 %     3.08 %     3.14 %     3.09 %     3.09 %     3.07 %     3.01 %

(1)   These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)   These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale and other investment income or loss in the periods where applicable.
(3)   These adjustments may include loss on redemption of subordinated notes, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.


Primary Logo

