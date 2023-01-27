Visit of Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs Sam Tan to Tromsø, Norway, 28 January to 4 February 2023

Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs Sam Tan will visit Tromsø, Norway from 28 January to 4 February to attend the 16th Arctic Frontiers Conference (AFC).

Special Envoy Tan will participate in a high-level panel discussion titled “Food on the Move” on 1 February 2023. He will meet President of the Saami Parliament Silje Karine Muotka as well as the Heads of Delegation from the various Arctic Council countries.

Special Envoy will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

