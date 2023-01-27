Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2030

Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market was valued at US$ 127.7 million in 2022, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2023 - 2030), as highlighted in a new report published by . Factors such as increasing strategic acquisitions, products launches, and expanding geographic reach among others are expected to drive growth of the single use disposable patient positioning products market. Key players in the single use disposable patient positioning products market are focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain significant market share. For instance, in September 2016, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. acquired all shares of Tridien Medical, for purchase price of US$ 26 million.

Disposable single-use patient positioning products are widely used in hospitals, specialty care settings, and homecare settings. Single-use knee pads, arm cradles, and heel protectors are popular among patients because they can be used in home care settings. Hospitals prefer single-use disposable patient positioning products because they are less expensive, save time, and prevent cross-contamination. Because of the increasing number of surgeries and chronic disorders, the global single use disposable patient positioning market is expected to grow in the near future.

Market Competitor Analysis:

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market.

Top Key Players include:

• Stryker Corporation

• Steris Plc.

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

• Prime Medical, LLC

• Getinge AB

• Xodus Medical, Inc.

• Soule Medical

• Infinitus Medical

• A. Surgical

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Innovative Medical Products, Inc.

• Mizuho Osi

Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market: Segments and Scope

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key types and application segments of the Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Table Pads

Trendelenburg Positioners

Others

Headrests/Holders

Heel/Elbow Protectors

Arm Cradles

Securing Devices (Safety Belts, Tapes, Vacuum Beanbags)

Cushions

By Application:

Surgery

Disease Diagnosis

Global and Regional Market Analysis:

The Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period. Additional information, the Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market study covers noteworthy research data and proofs to be a handy resource record for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have a ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market patterns.

☑ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

☑ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

☑ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

☑ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

☑ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Questions Answered in This Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products Market Report:

✓ How much revenue will the Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market generate by the end of the forecast period?

✓ Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

✓ What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market?

✓ Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market?

✓ What are the main advances in the Single Use Disposable Patient Positioning Products market?