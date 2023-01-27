Bangalore Silk Saree Chinapatna Toys Wooden Panel

Explore shopping in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangalore, also known as Bengaluru, is the capital city of the State of Karnataka & is the Start up capital in India. It is a bustling cosmopolitan city.

It was ruled by Krishna Deva Raya, the powerful ruler of the Vijayanagar empire from the 13th to the 15th century. Hampi was the Capital & is now a Unesco site. Tipu Sultan & his father Hyder Ali ruled this Decccan State in the 18thcentury. They joined hands with the French to defeat the British in the State.

Bangalore Shopping(https://www.shopkhoj.com/bangalore/)

Being a vibrant city with an ever-growing – especially young - population, Bangalore boasts fantastic Shopping places.( Street shopping in Commercial Street, Indiranagar, Chikppet & Basavnagudi markets are particularly geared towards the young & happening crowd. Indiranagar has a lot of interesting restaurants & coffee shops. MG road is the arterial center and has outstanding shops.

Clothing

Bangalore is a silk producing center. All silk sarees in South India source silk from Bangalore. Some of the best silk saree shops are Angadi Silks (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/angadi-silks/), Deepam Silks(https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/deepam-silks-sarees/), Prasiiddhi Silks and ,Vijayalakshmi silks (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/vijayalakshmi-silks/). https://www.shopkhoj.com/bangalore-shops/clothing/silk-saree-shops/. They specialize in heavy Kanjivaram silk sarees (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/kanjivaram-silk-sarees/), soft silk sarees & Mysore silk sarees. MG Road shopping Market & Jaynagar market are great markets for saree shopping.

Handicrafts

Sandalwood handicrafts & rosewood furniture are very popular in Bangalore. Deities made of sandalwood not only smell divine, but are exquisitely carved, making it a must have souvenir or memento from India. Inlaid rosewood furniture looks beautiful & aesthetically attractive. (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/wood-carving/).The colorful Chinnapatna wooden toys that are simple toys for kids are exported around the world. The Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/cauvery-handicrafts-emporium/) State Cauvery Emporium & Cottage Industires showcase these exquisite wooden handicrafts & furniture. They also stock a great collection of Kashmir carpets.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/kashmir-cottage-emporium-mg-road/) In addition, cotton dhurries are yet another famous product from this region. Navalgund dhurries are colorful with geometric patterns. It is made by women working in the looms at home.

Jewelry

Bangalore has some old & trusteed shops for gold & diamond jewellery. The offerings at C. Krishnaiah Chetty, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/c-krishniah-chetty-jewellers/)Ganjam Nagappa (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-bangalore/ganjam-nagappa/)are extremely fashionable and authentic .They have some exquisite antique jewellery as well.

Shopping Malls(https://www.shopkhoj.com/bangalore/malls-in-bangalore)

Bangalore is home to large & modern shopping malls that are spread across the city such as

Orion Mall, Forum Mall, Phoenix Market City, Mantri Square Mall and UB City Mall.

The UB city mall is a luxury shopping mall with both domestiic & international brands.

Tourist sites near Bangalore

Belur, Halebid & Hampi have exqusitely carved fine temple architecture . Mysore, which is 145 kms from Bangalore has the magnificent Mysore palace which is the official residence of the Mysore King. The Dussehra (https://www.shopkhoj.com/dont-miss-the-dasara-celebrations-in-mysore/) festival is celebrated with great pomp & splendour here. Tippu Sultan’s palace at Serngipatnam is another major tourist spot. If you are fond of nature tourism, the Bandhipurr & Kabini Reserve are two famous tiger reserve parks near Bangalore(https://www.shopkhoj.com/tuskers-and-tigers-at-the-serai-kabini/). Coorg is another beautiful hill station that famous for its coffee.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/coorg/)

