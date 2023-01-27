Gaming Innovation Group signs LatAm deal with JOY Enterprise B.V.

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), has today signed an agreement with a new Casino partner, JOY Enterprise B.V., for the provision of its market leading platform solution to the Playr.bet brand in Latin America.

Centred around an existing customer base and utilising GiG's innovative technology, the ability to personalise the user experience will provide the impetus required to grow and deliver an unparalleled customer experience for a strong brand, one that has been building since 2015.

iGaming in Latin America overall is experiencing one of the fastest growth rates globally, with revenues in 2021 alone having increased by over $7 billion USD. As the move towards regulation becomes more pronounced and investment in digital infrastructure continues to increase the addressable market, the combined population of over 400 million offers considerable scope for further expansion in the region.

The agreement, which has been signed for an initial period of five years for GiG's award winning platform account management (PAM), fits perfectly within their strategy to power unique experiences within the online casino sector.

Luis Mussi, Director of JOY Enterprise B.V., said "This is a new venture into an unknown vertical for us and it was clear from the start that GiG's technology would enable us to access the opportunities inherent within our existing customer base. What was also clear throughout the process was GiG's capacity to help us understand the challenges ahead of us, and moreover, to help us overcome them. They were a partner for us even before we had agreed the deal in that regard, and ensured we wanted GiG as our platform provider".

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: "Delivering new revenue streams for organisations with established online customers is at the core of what we can offer. Whilst remaining committed to the principles of not resting on our successes, we can take pride in the continued strength of our technology and on the strength of the relationships we've built with our partners."

For more information:

Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers'. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com



SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group