transcosmos signs an advisory contract with an advisory member of the Public-Private Cooperation Council for New Legal Issues Concerning Contents In the Metaverse

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has signed an advisory contract with Kenshiro Michishita, a lawyer and representative of SAKURA Law Office. In these early days of the metaverse, laws and regulations that govern the metaverse are still limited. To avoid any potential legal risks in its initiatives toward creating new ways of communication powered by the metaverse, transcosmos will reinforce its service delivery framework to ensure that businesses can operate on the metaverse safely and securely.

1. Purpose of the advisory contract

Metaverse is still in its primary development stage, and therefore, most of the legal issues remain unclear. Discussions from a legal perspective on real-world regulatory frameworks including rules and regulations that apply to the metaverse are essential as events and transactions on the metaverse are interconnected with the real world.

Given the current situation, transcosmos, in partnership with the lawyer Kenshiro Michishita, will strengthen the service delivery framework for offering new ways of communication using the metaverse to ensure that clients can operate their businesses safely and securely in the virtual world. Kenshiro Michishita is an advisory member of the Public-Private Cooperation Council for Addressing New Legal Issues Concerning Contents In the Metaverse – a body formed by the Secretariat of Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, the Cabinet Office – to discuss rules and regulations concerning the metaverse and to address associated legal issues. He is also an advisory board member of the Virtual City Consortium, and participated in developing the Virtual City Guidelines (Metaverse Guidelines), which stipulates cautions and items to consider in developing and managing the metaverse/city-linked metaverse.

2. transcosmos initiatives on the metaverse

With the aim of utilizing the metaverse as a communication channel, transcosmos has launched two demonstration tests. One is to build a virtual contact center for businesses that offer diverse working arrangements to help them communicate with their remote employees on the metaverse. The other is to realize and spread a virtual communication service that assists communication between businesses and their customers.

3. Kenshiro Michishita profile

Kenshiro Michishita is a lawyer and representative of the SAKURA Law Office, and a member of the DAI-ICHI TOKYO BAR ASSOCIATION. As an advisory board member of the Virtual City Consortium, he took part in developing the Virtual City Guidelines (Metaverse Guidelines). Kenshiro also serves as an advisor of the Metaverse Japan. Appointed to the advisory board of the Public-Private Cooperation Council for Addressing New Legal Issues Concerning Contents In the Metaverse – a body formed by the Secretariat of Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, the Cabinet Office, he participates in developing rules and regulations governing the metaverse. Before establishing SAKURA Law Office, he was with the international law firm, Nishimura & Asahi. Kenshiro specializes in comprehensive corporate law including the Companies Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and he deals with a broad range of legal matters such as M&A in both Japan and overseas, corporate litigation, crisis management, corporate governance, and matters related to shareholders meetings. In addition, he is one of the leading Japanese lawyers who serves as an advisor in the emerging legal fields including the metaverse, NFT, Web3, and DAO. Kenshiro Michishita is featured in multiple media, and gives numerous lectures every year, actively playing in a diverse range of fields. He graduated from the Faculty of Law, Hitotsubashi University, and Keio University Law School.

Comment by Kenshiro Michishita, lawyer and representative of SAKURA Law Office

As metaverse businesses continue to draw attention across the globe, developing laws and regulations governing transactions on a virtual space, the metaverse, remains a challenge. I recognize that serious discussions about the laws and rules started to take place at last against this backdrop. I myself was engaged in developing the Virtual City Guidelines, and have been serving as an advisory board member of the Public-Private Cooperation Council for Addressing New Legal Issues Concerning Contents In the Metaverse – a body formed by the Secretariat of Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, the Cabinet Office. Leveraging such experience, I will provide specific legal advice for transcosmos, carefully considering its business needs, while organizing and discussing metaverse-related legal issues from diverse perspectives.



