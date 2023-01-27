Physiotherapy Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Enraf-Nonius B.V, DJO Global, EMS Physio

Physiotherapy Equipment Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global physiotherapy equipment market was valued at US$ 19,387.9 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 33,034.3 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2030. The latest published research the “Physiotherapy Equipment Market” report provides the overall growth and business outlook of the global industry. The assessment presented in the Coherent Market Insights research report gives thorough data and analysis of major important facets such as growth drivers, challenges, restraints, present and historical trends, and growth opportunities in the market. The report research covers valuable information on the business with insights, applications, and the industrial chain structure. And this adding report provides market sizing and forecast across the globe. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. Additionally, it contains knowledge of the worldwide market competition landscape, development status, segments, and sub-segments of an industry that influence the growth scenario of the present market.

Injuries, fractures, joint disorders, and arthritis are all treated with physiotherapy. With the advancement of technology, many new types of physiotherapy equipment have recently entered the market. Physiotherapy equipment is used to treat cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal disorders. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders is expected to propel the physiotherapy equipment market forward. Electrotherapy, hydrotherapy, exercise therapy, and cryotherapy are all forms of physiotherapy.

Market Competitor Analysis:

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Physiotherapy Equipment market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, and key development in the past five years.

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, Top Key Players include:

• Braun Vet Care GmbH

• BioMedtrix, LLC

• IMEX Veterinary, Inc.

• Innoplant Medizintechnik GmbH

• KYON AG

• Orthomed (UK) Ltd.

• BLUESAO Co. Ltd.

• New Generation Devices (NGD)

• Johnson & Johnson

• MWI Animal Health

• AmerisourceBergen Corporation

• Platon Japan Co., Ltd.

• Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

• NORER Orthopedic & Dental

• OC Oerlikon Management AG

• Jindal Medi Surge, Inc.

Mercury Orthopedics and Design, Inc.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Segments and Scope

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key types and application segments of the Physiotherapy Equipment market. The report market segments are considered based on market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors during the forecast period. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Advanced Locking Plate System

Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants

Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants

Total Elbow Replacement

Total Hip Replacement

Total Knee Replacement

Trauma Fixations

Others

By Animal Type:

Dog

Cat

Others

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Global and Regional Market Analysis:

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period. Additional information, the Physiotherapy Equipment market study covers noteworthy research data and proofs to be a handy resource record for managers, analysts, industry experts, and other key people to have a ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market patterns.

☑ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

☑ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

☑ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

☑ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

☑ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Questions Answered in This Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report :

✓ How much revenue will the Physiotherapy Equipment market generate by the end of the forecast period?

✓ Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

✓ What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Physiotherapy Equipment market?

✓ Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Physiotherapy Equipment market?

✓ What are the main advances in the Physiotherapy Equipment market?

