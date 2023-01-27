Bahrain Hails HM the King's Role in Consolidating Foundations of Sustainable Development in Africa (Joint Statement)

MOROCCO, January 27 - The Kingdom of Bahrain hailed, Thursday, the pioneering role played by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in consolidating the foundations of sustainable development on the African continent.

In the joint statement closing the proceedings of the 5th session of the High Joint Commission, which was held Thursday in Manama under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, the State of Bahrain praised the role of His Majesty the King in consolidating the foundations of peace, security and stability in Africa to meet the aspirations of its peoples to progress and development.

Manama also praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco to enshrine the African partnership between countries and sub-regions of the continent on solid bases and foundations.

The session was an opportunity to discuss the historical and close fraternal relations between the two Kingdoms and the distinguished level of bilateral cooperation in all fields, under the High Patronage and High Directives of the leaders of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and his brother His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The two parties have also discussed ways to raise these relations, especially in the fields of industry, agriculture, tourism, health, education, higher education, media, youth, sports, transport, aviation and information and communication technologies, in order to achieve common goals and interests.

MAP : 26 January 2023