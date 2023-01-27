Doha: Morocco Calls for Increased Action on Health Care Economics

MOROCCO, January 27 - Speaking at the 42nd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, Hayar stressed that the context experienced by Arab countries requires the development of common visions, the establishment of mechanisms contributing to the development of work opportunities in the field of care economy and invest in it, as part of the overall policy of employment and support for families, especially in the field of protection of vulnerable groups, through the guarantee of professional services of high quality.

With population growth, the increase in the number of elderly people, the shrinking of families and the emergence of health and economic crises, the demand for care services is expected to increase, including in early childhood, as well as social action, domestic work, health care services, care of people with disabilities, long-term care for the elderly who are not self-sufficient, noted the Moroccan minister.

The "second Arab decade of people with disabilities 2023-2032," which will be approved by the Council at this session, will be an important qualitative leap in joint Arab action in this field, she explained, adding that it will have a positive impact on the daily lives of people with disabilities, noting that this decade can also contribute to the implementation of efficient policies that guarantee the rights and decent life of people with disabilities, thus consolidating the efforts of Arab countries to implement the international convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Reviewing Morocco's achievements in this field, the Minister said that the Kingdom, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has taken a series of economic and social measures to improve the conditions of citizens and consolidate the pillars of the social state, including the development of the new development model, which attaches great importance to investment in human capital.

The generalization of social coverage, launched by HM the King, is one of the major projects of Morocco, and constitutes a real social revolution led by the Sovereign to strengthen social cohesion, added Hayar, noting that Morocco continues its efforts in the field of strengthening social protection and support for precarious categories, through the gradual generalization of social coverage for all citizens by 2025 and the development of a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of this reform.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Hayar held a series of meetings with her counterparts from Qatar, Palestine, Mauritania, the Comoros Islands, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, as well as with the assistant secretary general of the Arab League, chair of the Social Affairs Department, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, to exchange views and develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the fields of social protection, health care economy and the promotion of the conditions of the most precarious categories.

During these talks, Hayar presented the achievements of Morocco in the social field, including the royal project on social protection.

The Minister had visited a number of institutions and social centers in Doha, which work in the field of combating violence against women and in the field of care for people with disabilities and abandoned children.

MAP : 26 January 2023