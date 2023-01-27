With 12.7% CAGR, 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Size to Surpass USD 1,539.0 Million by 2028

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market size is projected to reach USD 1,539.0 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D secure pay authentication market size was USD 601.3 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 667.1 million in 2021 to USD 1,539.0 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”

As per the research conducted by our expert analysts, the amount of online payment scams in the e-commerce industry are rising along with the surging online sales. Moreover, in order to aid e-commerce companies and merchants to fortify their assets from online scam rackets, vital players are unveiling 3-D Secure (3DS) online payment solutions.

Industry Developments :

Visa Canada declared the extension of Click to Pay in Canadian market to empower customers to make secure, prompt transactions through a range of shops and platforms. Click to Pay is an EMV Secure Remote Commerce solution that enables effortless and safe payment services to its users.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 1,539.0 Million Base Year 2020 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Size in 2020 USD 601.3 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Application, 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Growth Drivers Rising Number of Online Fraudulent Activities to Increase Implementation of 3D Secure Pay Authentication Lack of Global Standards and Cross-Border Payments to Hinder Growth

Key Takeaways

3D Secure Pay Authentication Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 1,539.0 Million in 2028

3D Secure 2 streamlines the authentication process and helps business operators conduct important transactions more efficiently.

The use of mobile apps has increased this year due to nationwide lockdowns, with people buying everything from groceries to cars through online apps.

3D secure pay authentication allows banks to consider factors such as customer’s transaction history, customer’s behavioral history, cost of the transaction, and information about the customer’s device.

3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Size in North America was USD 234.5 Million 2020





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Online Deceitful Happenings to Augment Usage of Secure Pay Service

With emerging payment courses, augmented e-commerce usage, refined broadband admittance, and the presentation of novel technologies, the cashless payment system is rising at a sudden rate. In past few years, digital channels have transformed each feature of companies, ranging from alternative transportation, social media to dating uses to food delivery, as well as vacation rentals.

The application of mobile usage has amplified even further this year as a consequence of nation-wide lock-downs, with people buying everything from groceries to automobiles via online platforms. This is expected to bolster the 3D secure pay authentication market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Largest Market due to Expanding E-Commerce Sector

North America holds maximum 3D secure pay authentication market share and is projected to endure its domination in the upcoming years. The U.S. is the biggest ecommerce market in the world and is also anticipated to trigger great prospect in the impending future.

Europe is estimated to observe highest CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, the U.K. is the only European nation sustaining Address Verification Service (AVS) as well as 3D secure pay authentication.

Germany is regarded as one of the most diversified market in terms of payment means.





Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Planning Employed by Companies Set to Fortify their Market Value

All the vital players present in the 3D secure pay authentication sector have implemented novel strategy of incorporating raw material manufacturing along with self-possessed delivery service. This permits businesses to attain a strategic benefit in regards of budget effectiveness, sanctioning them to rise their revenue share. Corporations recurrently incline towards R&D activities in order to form novel technologies to preserve its competitive environment and fulfil altering end-user necessities.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Visa Inc. (California, U.S.)

Mastercard Incorporated (New York, U.S.)

The American Express Company (New York, U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (California, U.S.)

Modirum (Tallinn, Estonia)

SIA S.p.A. (Milan, Italy)

Fiserv, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Cardknox Development, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Marqeta, Inc. (California, U.S.)

ENTERSEKT (Stellenbosch, South Africa)

Discover Financial Services (Illinois, U.S.)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Industry Regulations

Global 3D Secure Pay Authentication Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interview Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

FAQ:

How big is the 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 667.1 million in 2021 to USD 1,539.0 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7% in the 2021-2028 period.

How big is 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 234.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

