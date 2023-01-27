Submit Release
Moroccan-Spanish Relations Have Reached New Stage of Trust and Cooperation (Gov't Spokesman)

MOROCCO, January 27 - Moroccan-Spanish relations have reached a new stage of trust and cooperation, said Thursday Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

The two countries aspire, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI and the strong signals sent by president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, to build very strong relations, said Baitas in response to a question at a press briefing after the Government Council's meeting.

The bilateral partnership is in the positive direction, which will serve the interests of both countries, he stressed.

MAP : 27 January 2023

