Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,199 in the last 365 days.

State of Health Emergency Extended Till Feb. 28 (Government Council)

State of Health Emergency Extended Till Feb. 28 (Government Council)

MOROCCO, January 27 - The Government Council, convened Thursday, decided to extend the duration of the state of health emergency across the national territory until February 28, 2023.

At a press briefing held after the Council's meeting, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas, said the Council adopted the draft decree No. 2.23.26, presented by Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, extending the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the country.

This project aims to extend the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, from Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 6 p.m. to Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. to continue to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of measures taken by public authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, said the Minister.

 

MAP: 26 January 2023

You just read:

State of Health Emergency Extended Till Feb. 28 (Government Council)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.