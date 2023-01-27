State of Health Emergency Extended Till Feb. 28 (Government Council)

MOROCCO, January 27 - The Government Council, convened Thursday, decided to extend the duration of the state of health emergency across the national territory until February 28, 2023.

At a press briefing held after the Council's meeting, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas, said the Council adopted the draft decree No. 2.23.26, presented by Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, extending the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the country.

This project aims to extend the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, from Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 6 p.m. to Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. to continue to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of measures taken by public authorities to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, said the Minister.

MAP: 26 January 2023