Morocco/Djibouti: Government Council Examines Commercial Shipping Cooperation Agreement

MOROCCO, January 27 - The Council of Government, convened Thursday in Rabat, under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, examined the cooperation agreement in the field of commercial shipping, signed on November 14, 2022 between the Kingdom and the Republic of Djibouti, as well as the draft law No. 64.22 approving the said agreement.

The two texts were presented by Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohammed Abdeljalil, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

This agreement aims to promote cordial bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation in accordance with the principles of equality and mutual benefit in the field of commercial shipping, said Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing held after the Council's meeting.

It covers the organization and development of maritime transport between the two countries and the exchange of information necessary to accelerate and facilitate trade by sea and via ports, while ensuring better coordination of maritime traffic and shipping.

The agreement also provides for cooperation between the two countries to address obstacles to the development of maritime transport, in addition to strengthening cooperation in the areas of maritime training, maritime safety and security, marine pollution control and port management.

MAP: 26 January 2023

