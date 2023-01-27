Vienna: Handover of G77+China Chairmanship between Morocco, Pakistan

MOROCCO, January 27 - The handover of the G77+China chairmanship between Morocco and Pakistan took place on Thursday at the headquarters of the United Nations Centre in Vienna, between Morocco's Permanent Representative, ambassador Azzeddine Farhane, and his Pakistani counterpart, Aftab Ahmad Khokher.

The handover ceremony was held in the presence of Director General of the United Nations Office in Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ghada Fathi Waly, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Gerd Muller, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi.

It was also attended by Secretary of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, Anna Joubin-Bret, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), Niklas Hedman, representative of the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Robert Floyd, as well as ambassadors of the G77 countries and China.

On this occasion, Farhane welcomed the support of all members of the G77 and China throughout 2022 and reviewed the implementation of the axes of the roadmap, presented by the Presidency of Morocco to the group on January 26, 2022.

"Thanks to the full cooperation and active involvement of G77 members and China, the achievements of the past year have improved and strengthened sustainability, creativity and complementarity," he stressed.

For their part, the directors-general of international organizations and ambassadors of G77+China member countries paid tribute to Morocco's chairmanship and praised its leadership and successful coordination of the Group over the past year.

Last January, Morocco took over the chairmanship of the Vienna Chapter of the G77 for the first time, an achievement that reflects the trust and credibility the Kingdom enjoys within international organizations.

MAP : 26 January 2023