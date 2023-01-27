Kiosk Market Size Worth USD 51.05 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.3%

The Kiosk Market size to Hit USD 51.05 billion during forecast period of 2021 to 2028, at CAGR of 12.3%. Growing emphasis on elevating service delivery efficiency in emerging economies to accelerate the Kiosks market expansion.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kiosk market size was valued USD 20.29 billion in 2020. According to Fortune Business Insights latest report, Global kiosk market size is projected to grow from USD 22.69 billion in 2021 to USD 51.05 billion by 2029, at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as, increasing adoption in various industries, technological advancements, increasing need for contactless solutions, and rising trends digitalization to boost growth of market.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Kiosks Market Report:



iQmetrix (Canada)

Embross (Canada)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (United States)

SITA (Switzerland)

KIOSK Information Systems (United States)

ZIVELO (United States)

Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited (United Kingdom)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

NCR Corporation (United States)

Olea Kiosks Inc. (United States)

Meridian Kiosks (United States)





Report Coverage-

The report provides the following:

Meticulous examination of all market segments;

Careful study of the trends and other factors influencing the growth of the market;

Actionable research into the regional developments and competitive milieu of the market; and

Comprehensive analysis of the overall industry outlook and market prospects.

COVID-19 Impact:

Unprecedented Downfall in Tourism & Retail Operations to Halt Growth amid COVID-19

The kiosks market growth is unlikely to escape the fury of the COVID-19 pandemic as the crisis has caused a major setback to the tourism and retail industries. According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist numbers fell by 98% in May 2020, resulting in an approximate loss of USD 320 billion for the global tourism industry. The retail industry has been suffering as well, since lockdowns and social distancing measures are forcing consumers to stay at home, leading to sharp decline in foot traffic in retail outlets. For example, according to the Trust for Retailers & Retail Associates of India (TRRAI), the Indian retail sector is likely to face a 25-30% business impact. In tourism, kiosks are extensively utilized for booking tickets, taxis, filling out immigration forms, getting flight information, etc. In retail, kiosks are necessary to simplify shopping for customers. With activities in both sectors contracting, the demand for kiosks will inevitably plunge during the pandemic.





Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 51.05 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 20.29 billion Historical Data 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Type, Industry, Region Growth Drivers Advances in Technology are Enabling Compelling Designs of Interactive Kiosks

























Market Segments:

Based on type, the market is categorized into retail, financial, QSR, tickets & billing, information, self-service, and others (photo, etc.)

Based on industry analysis, the market is classified into retail, BFSI, hospitality, entertainment & gaming, airports

& hotels, IT/ telecommunication, and other

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Driving Factor:

Introduction of Self-service Kiosks by New York & Company to Intensify Market

Self-service and interactive kiosks embedded with smart technologies are being increasingly deployed in the retail industry as they provide quick access to customers to check out the products they wish to buy. They also boost employee efficiency, as the employees, free from catering to individual customers, can engage in more productive tasks in the store. As a result of these benefits, retail brands and outlets are actively installing these terminals in their shops to maximize customers’ shopping experience. For example, New York & Company is merging its in-store and online retail operations by launching self-service kiosks in select stores across the United States. Similarly, Amazon Go is planning to launch retail stores in London, which will have grab-and-go kiosks and will be devoid of any cashiers or salespersons.





Regional Insights:

Rapid Expansion of Retail Sector in China and India to Favor the Asia Pacific Market

With a market size of USD 5.53 billion in 2020, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the kiosks market share during the forecast period. The primary factor fueling the regional market is the speedy growth of the retail sector in India and China, where the popularity of self-service terminals in retail stores in soaring. In addition, increasing investment by companies in smart kiosks in the region will generate multiple opportunities for the expansion of the market.

In Europe and North America, the installation of kiosks in retail outlets is accelerating as stores are looking for solutions to reduce customer-salesperson interactions and make the purchase experience as smooth as possible.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Concentrate Energies on Developing Cutting-Edge Solutions

Key players in this market are concentrating their innovation energies on developing kiosks equipped with cutting-edge technologies, which is enabling them to cement their market position. These products are designed to function across multiple domains, ensuring high customer satisfaction and broadening the companies’ sales potential.

Industry Developments:

April 2021: Advanced Kiosks signed an agreement with United States housing authorities for delivering self-service kiosk solutions, thus improving customers experience with safety and security during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Kiosk Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix

Continued...





