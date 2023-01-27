Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 30 New Skilled Nursing Facility Clients in FL and a New Contract with a Large Clinic in TX

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, is pleased to announce that it has added 30 new Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) clients to a previously disclosed contract with a large healthcare network in Florida. The Company has also signed a new contract with a large allergy and respirology clinic in Texas. The new SNF clients are expected to add over 3,000 new patients per month or 36,000 new patients per year to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform. The allergy and respirology clinic is expected to add 5,000 patients to the platform by the end of 2023.



“We are excited to continue to expand our presence in the Skilled Nursing space, and to be adding a new client in the allergy and respirology field,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO at Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “The allergy and respirology clinic will be using the iUGO Care Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Principal Care Management (PCM) modules as well as other core iUGO Care modules. The SNFs will be using our Transitional Care Management (TCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Behavioural Health Integration (BHI) modules. We have already started onboarding with the allergy and respirology clinic and expect to start onboarding with the new SNFs next month. We expect to add over 36,000 SNF patients and over 5,000 allergy and respirology patients to our iUGO Care platform by the end of this year through these contracts, at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month, at 75% gross margin.”

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the WKN:A2AJTB.

