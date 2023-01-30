A New World Order
Sponsored by Sciences Po, The Boris Mints Institute, and the International School of Social Sciences at Tel Aviv University - January 25th-26th, 2023
After recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the world plunged into one of its darkest moments in modern history unveiling some fundamental challenges within the political, economic, and social issues of our society. Russia's war in Ukraine has demonstrated multiple faults in the existing systems of governance, at both the national and international levels.
“A New World Order”, the Sciences Po – Tel Aviv University conference explored facets of this frightening reality to see if strategic responses to these global challenges could be developed. Ignoring such challenges would lead to catastrophic consequences for humanity. Developing new institutional solutions and the reorganization of existing ones is vital towards creating a common global eco system for humanity for the future.
There was a focus on four topics, the cornerstones for the conference. The first two focused on the heart of the problem, while the others explored where answers may come from. Two hot beds of conflict are the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East. The conference summoned the best minds in the world to look at these and rethink whether light can be found, in the middle of these dark and long-lasting conflicts. The other two panels investigated what may change things. There too, the conference brought together the most renowned experts to explore the options. The first of these panels focused on political and economic institutions: to what extent the existing institutions are really failing us, how, why, and what could we propose as optional remedies.
The last panel focused on digital governance and cyber governance. In the future, institutions will be mostly digital or, at very least, will rely heavily on digital mechanisms to govern. The most obvious example with which one has accumulated a significant amount of experience and knowledge is the cyber world, an arena that is mostly governed by digital structures of governance. The conference summoned the top global experts on cyber governance to highlight what their experience of the structure of the cyber world tells us about Artificial Intelligence and other mechanisms of digital governance, the challenges they face and the extent to which they can solve any of the generic problems that characterize our traditional forms of governance.
At the conference, Robert Axelrod, Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Public Policy at the University of Michigan, renowned for his ground-breaking work in applying game theory to conflict resolution, was awarded the prestigious 2022 Boris Mints Institute Prize.
In his research, which employed the Prisoner’s Dilemma, Axelrod discovered that cooperative choices and beneficial behaviours, with punishments in place for those that do not adhere to such, is the best way to manage conflicts. He has applied his academic findings to modern conflicts, working with the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in the former Yugoslavia, sitting down with professionals from all sides. Axelrod has also discussed his ideas with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel, and published his research in Science and Harvard's Negotiation Journal.
The value of Axelrod’s research and policy engagement on conflict resolution has previously been recognized by the National Academy of Sciences (USA), with their award for Contributions of Behavioural and Social Science to the Prevention of Nuclear War, and by President Obama from whom Axelrod received the National Medal of Science.
Robert Axelrod, Professor Emeritus at the University of Michigan, remarked: “I am truly honoured to have been selected as 2022 Prize Laureate of the Boris Mints Institute Prize. The conflicts we witness around the world seem endless. However, as my research has shown, when two sides expect to interact for a long time, cooperation based on reciprocity can emerge and be sustained."
Dr. Boris Mints, Founder and President of the BMI, added: “I am delighted that Robert Axelrod has been awarded this prize. His academic contributions, which are so relevant to the work of the Institute, make him a very worthy winner.”
About the Boris Mints Prize:
The Boris Mints Institute Prize was launched in 2017 to reward and recognize an exceptional individual who has devoted his or her research to solving a strategic global challenge, and whose public action and ideas have contributed to the welfare of a significant number of communities worldwide. Previous winners have been awarded Nobel Prizes and are leading academics addressing global issues including poverty, sustainable development, and access to vital resources.
About The Boris Mints Institute:
The Boris Mints Institute was founded in 2015, at Tel Aviv University with the intention to encourage research, planning and innovative thinking in order to promote a significant positive change in the world. The Institute is focusing on designing strategic innovative plans to enhance the welfare of communities around the globe and supports highly applied, practical and solutions-driven research, which is conducted by bright M.A and PhD students under the supervision of internationally renowned senior scientists.
