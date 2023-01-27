CBP Officers Seize More Than 500 Pounds of Hard Drugs Since Start of 2023

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have intercepted 327.78 pounds of methamphetamine, 139.81 pounds of cocaine, and 42.70 pounds of fentanyl since the beginning of 2023.

“CBP officers are focused on stopping any and all violations occurring at our area ports,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Every seizure that is made is important no matter the size.”

On Jan. 6 at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 135.45 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within a vehicle. The discovery was made with the aid of CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection. The driver was a 25-year-old female, U.S. citizen.

On Jan. 12 at the Port of Presidio, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 15.43 pounds of fentanyl and 9.92 pounds of methamphetamine along with an AR-15 rifle from a 32-year-old female, U.S. citizen. The narcotics and rifle were concealed within a vehicle being driven by the woman.

On Jan. 16 at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 11.9 pounds of fentanyl after a CBP canine alerted to a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old female, Mexican citizen. The woman declared to be pregnant and was traveling with her adult daughter.

Stanton Street DCL drug bust.

On Jan. 19 at the Stanton Dedicated Commuter Lane in El Paso, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 87.85 pounds of cocaine from a not so trusted traveler. Cocaine bundles were discovered in the trunk area of a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old, Mexican citizen.

On Jan. 23 at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 27.18 pounds of methamphetamine from a 34-year-old male, Mexican citizen. The discovery was made during a secondary inspection of the individual’s vehicle where a propane tank was located. Anomalies were detected within the propane tank leading CBP officers to discover methamphetamine concealed within.

Methamphetamine in propane tank.

On Jan. 25 at the Paso del Norte border crossing in El Paso, Texas, CBP officers intercepted 141.75 pounds of methamphetamine. CBP officers located the narcotics with the aid of a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection of a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old male, Mexican citizen.

In addition to the above seizures, area CBP officers also made several other drug busts including smaller quantities with a combined weight of 15.4 pounds of fentanyl, 51.96 pounds of cocaine and 13.48 pounds of methamphetamine. Some of those seizures involved body carriers.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.