Manchin, Capito Reintroduce No Budget, No Pay Act to Promote Fiscal Responsibility in Congress

January 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, reintroduced their bipartisan No Budget, No Pay Act, which would prohibit lawmakers from receiving pay if Congress fails to pass the annual budget resolutions and appropriations bills by the start of the Fiscal Year (FY), October 1st. The legislation also prohibits retroactive pay for any period missed.

“Every American, every business and every state has to live within a budget in order to operate successfully. This has been a top priority of mine since my time as Governor,” said Senator Manchin. “If Congress is unable or unwilling to work in a bipartisan manner to pass a budget, we should not get paid as lawmakers. I’m proud to reintroduce the bipartisan No Budget, No Pay Act and I will continue to work with my colleagues across the aisle to find a commonsense pathway toward fixing our long-term spending and debt problems.”

“Families and small businesses across West Virginia have to balance their budgets, and Congress shouldn’t be any different,” Senator Capito said. “I am proud to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee that is responsible for writing these bills, and we must make sure to prioritize passing responsible appropriations bills, under regular order, every year.”





Senators Manchin and Capito were joined by Senators Mike Braun (R-IN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Katie Britt (R-AL).