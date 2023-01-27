Manchin Statement on the Death of Former Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne

January 26, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement on the death of former Ohio County Sheriff Tom Borgoyne.





“Gayle and I are heartbroken by the death of our dear friend Tom Burgoyne. A dedicated community leader, former Ohio County Sheriff, father and husband, Tom’s presence was felt by the entire Ohio County community. Tom spent his life giving back to his community and state. In 2021, he was awarded the Good Samaritan for his work with the Youth Services System and he served Ohio County for eight years as Sheriff. We extend our deepest condolences to Tom’s children, Beth, Tommy and Erin, his loved ones, friends and the entire Ohio County Community as they mourn their loss.”