48th Ward Aldermanic Candidate Roxanne Volkmann Promotes Early Voting in Pivotal 2023 Chicago Municipal Election

"Your vote matters to set a new direction" says working mom contending to represent the Edgewater, Andersonville and Uptown communities on the Chicago City Council

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxanne Volkmann, aldermanic candidate for Chicago's 48th Ward, which includes Edgewater, Andersonville and Uptown, is encouraging ward residents and every Chicagoan to vote in the "pivotal" 2023 Chicago municipal election. She invites all to consider Early Voting to ensure they participate.

"The City of Chicago is at a crossroads and this election is pivotal to setting a new direction. Voter turnout was very low in the last municipal election. My campaign is working to increase participation so every voice and group is heard and represented. I invite all Chicagoans to participate in Early Voting, which begins today, five weeks ahead of Election Day," said Volkmann, a working mom with extensive government experience who would be the first Filipina on the Chicago City Council.

Early voting for the February 28, 2023, Chicago municipal election begins today at two vote centers in downtown Chicago – the Loop Voter Supersite (191 N. Clark) and the Chicago Board of Elections offices (69 W. Washington, 6th Floor). Secured Drop Boxes for completed Vote-by-Mail ballots are also now open and available at these two locations.

Early voting expands to all of Chicago's 50 wards on Monday, February 13, 2023, and will continue through Election Day on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Volkmann, a longtime Edgewater resident, is a government expert on housing, urban development, labor, and fair wages, and is contending for the 48th Ward aldermanic seat vacated by Ald. Harry Osterman. She is making her first run for public office, prompted by her love for the community and deep concerns over crime in Chicago. Her son was robbed at gunpoint last summer.

Roxanne is prioritizing public safety and affordability on cost of living in the City along with plans to revitalize the 48th Ward community and business districts devastated by empty storefronts. She is also vowing to fight for more leadership opportunities and fair pay for women. For more on Roxanne's plans, visit her campaign website: Roxannefor48.com.

"I am grateful to our election workers. They are the engine of our democracy. Any voter interested in serving as an Election Judge can apply with the Board of Elections," said Volkmann.

About Roxanne

Roxanne Volkmann, candidate for Chicago's 48th Ward alderperson, is a working mom and a longtime Edgewater resident who has built a distinguished career as a federal government expert on housing, urban development, labor, and fair wages. She has effectively served in government to prevent wage theft and recover restitution for workers. Roxanne would bring expertise in identifying government funding and resources. Early in her career, she led constituent services as a U.S Senate senior staffer. In that role, she talked to constituents every day, listened to their needs, and managed a team of caseworkers that helped constituents address civil rights violations, gain access to housing, and secure hard-earned social security payments. Roxanne is prioritizing public safety, affordability and community revitalization in her campaign and is vowing to bring "working mom sensibility" to City budget management. For more on Roxanne and her campaign, visit Roxannefor48.com.

SOURCE Roxanne for 48