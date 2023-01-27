Jacksonville Adds a New Basketball Gym

PickUp USA's Newest Franchised Gym Debuts in Jacksonville, Florida Next Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), a fast-growing basketball gym franchise headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, announced their newest location would open in February 2023 in Jacksonville, FL.

After a year of planning, the new Jacksonville gym located at 8210 Cypress Plaza Dr will feature multiple basketball courts, a full weight and cardio room, basketball training programs, competitive and recreational basketball games, and other basketball-related events.

PickUp USA has grown into the nation's largest basketball gym chain and offers services to youth and adult players. Their focus on basketball and their award-winning franchise program have allowed them to grow within a highly fragmented market of single-location competitors.

Grace Ronquillo, PickUp USA's Director of Franchise Development, said in a statement that Jacksonville was among the brand's most sought after markets. "We received dozens of applications to franchise our concept in Jacksonville," said Ronquillo. "We are very selective when it comes to choosing franchise partners, and we had lots of qualified candidates in Jacksonville." Ultimately, Ronquillo and her team awarded the rights to the first Jacksonville franchise to Savanna and William Massey, both military veterans with a strong passion for basketball and fitness.

The Masseys talked about their PickUp USA during a taped interview. William discussed the atmosphere of his new club by saying, "what you're going to get when you come in is a very professional place, and also a family-friendly type of place as well." Savanna Massey added, "As soon as you walk in the door, it's going to be clean, you're going to see a smiling face that's ready to answer all of your questions and get people out on the courts to play ball, have fun, and enjoy fitness."

Jacksonville is the latest in a series of PickUp USA openings. The company is opening 2-3 locations per month and is gaining recognition within the gym franchise industry as the leader in the basketball vertical.

The Jacksonville location started pre-selling memberships today and is targeting a late February soft opening. More information on PickUp USA – Jacksonville can be found at: https://pickupusafitness.com/jacksonville-fl/

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness