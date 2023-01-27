Submit Release
Country Roads RV Center to Attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Charlotte Show From January 26-29

Country Roads RV Center Will Exhibit at the Show, Which Features the Latest in Outdoor Travel and Towing Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they will attend the Progressive® NCRVDA Show. The show, which is from Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29, will take place at The Park Expo and Conference Center at 800 Briar Creek Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read more about the show, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/country-roads-rv-center-exhibiting-at-ncrvda-charlotte-this-weekend/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Country Roads RV Center is proud to be an active member of the North Carolina RV Dealers' Association.

"Being involved with NCRVDA offers us unparalleled opportunities to hit the road and spend time with our existing customers while we get fresh chances to meet new friends," the spokesperson noted, adding that CRRVC will exhibit in the northeast corner of Liberty Hall.

"Just come in through the Main Entrance, take a right up the corridor, then follow the exhibit hall all the way down until you see us on the left. We'll be featuring our latest and best conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, and sport utility RVs for you and your family to tour and explore."

The friendly staff from CRRVC will be on hand to answer any questions people might have about everything from technical specs and towing weight limits to financing and special incentives, as well as bargains and special offers for first responders and military personnel.

The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Daily ticket prices are $9 for people 13 and up if purchased online, or $10 at the door; $8 for senior citizens 60 and up, active and retired military and first responder personnel with ID; and kids 12 and under get in free.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers, and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family-owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/country-roads-rv-center-to-attend-the-progressive-ncrvda-charlotte-show-from-january-26-29-301732147.html

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc

