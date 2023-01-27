Submit Release
Actress Julianne Michelle, Sun Capital's Mark Leder host gala benefiting Mommy's Heart

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive director and award-winning actress Julianne Michelle and private equity CEO Marc Leder of Sun Capital hosted a gala on January 18, 2023 to benefit Mommy's Heart, a 501(C)3 supporting abuse victims, with Oscar-winning board member Cuba Gooding, Jr., filmmaker and board member Sean Stone, and board member Claudine De Niro. Billy Bob Thornton, Sally Kirkland, Sean Stone, Myles Von Trapp, Dr. Samuel Kelley, and Florence Anthony served on the Host Committee.

CEOs Harley Lippman, Jennifer Bell, and Marc Bell were honored with the Mommy's Heart Philanthropy Award, presented by board member, Noelle Dunphy.

Marc Leder hosted approximately 200 guests in his home for an evening of live entertainment, dinner, drinks, and dancing with DJ Friendly and performances by fire dancer Carla Lulic and award-winning global concert pianist, Gaynor van Vuuren ~ the Piano Queen™ with saxophonist Debbie Pierce. Mike McGann, Legends Radio host, shinned as live auctioneer and Emcee.

Julianne thanked co-host Marc Leder and supporters, "With your support we are giving these families hope that they never thought could exist. We are so blessed by Marc's generosity and time investment as well as everyone who supported us this evening. Of all the things Marc could be doing, he has chosen to invite everyone here to join him in supporting this wonderful cause, raising awareness and funds to support victims in need, and advocating for stronger public policies, which protect victims of domestic violence and abuse."

Marc Leder stated, "Approximately 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence." Marc, who is a father of four, spoke eloquently of the negative impact divorce and protracted custody litigation has on the children and how it is often the parent with more money who triumphs in this very expensive process, while the children lose and suffer the most.

Mommy's Heart provides free legal representation and mental health services to parents and children, who escaped domestic violence and are facing legal and financial retaliation by their abusers.

Sponsors: Candy's Cake Pops, Prezzo, Vesica Vodka, DeLeón Tequila, Sip Channé, Tulipan Bakery, Casa D'Angelo, Gopuff, Total Wine & More, KOPU Water, Siena Grill, Zero-G, Café L'Europe, The Polo Club at NPC, Dashbar, Luxeblooms, Paul Carroll, Premium Wine & Liquor, Hogan Lovells, Innomatic, Bell Beachwear, Hadleigh's, Veuit, PS Business Management, LLC, Pure Skin Collagen Boutique, and Donna Sousa Makeup and Hair.

mommysheartinc@gmail.com
www.mommysheartfoundation.com

