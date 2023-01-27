Ondra Waddy's newly released "Pastor Coach: Building Champions While Serving the Lord" is an uplifting memoir that explores the ins and outs of coaching with faith

"Pastor Coach: Building Champions While Serving the Lord" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ondra Waddy is an enjoyable journey of personal and spiritual discovery as Waddy examines key moments that have led to an unshakeable faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pastor Coach: Building Champions While Serving the Lord": a charming autobiographical work. "Pastor Coach: Building Champions While Serving the Lord" is the creation of published author Ondra Waddy, the head coach of the Horn High School boys' basketball team in Mesquite, Texas, for the past four seasons. His accomplishments include two district titles, two Coach of the Year awards, three playoff appearances, first district championship in school history (2020), and an undefeated district championship (2022). Prior to Horn, Waddy was the head coach at his alma mater Brazosport High School for seventeen years where he recorded nearly four hundred wins, eleven playoff appearances, three regional tournaments, and a state championship game. His wife, Patsy, is a middle-school educator with eighteen years of teaching experience. High school sweethearts, they have been married for twenty-eight years and have three children.

Waddy shares, "At a time when today's society needs more positive role models for their student/athletes, Ondra Waddy sets a shining example. Through his passion for the game, an uncompromising faith, and a love for teaching, he galvanizes the next generation of athletes to maximize their God-given talents—on and off the court.

"In Pastor Coach, he shares his remarkable life story of how Jesus Christ transformed his life at an early age, gave him purpose, and later called him into the ministry and the coaching profession. This book is about how one man's Christian faith, his devoted wife, and his life-changing calling intertwine to bring about God's winning game plan.

"His incredible journey includes many wonderful testimonies, witnesses, and encounters with people whom God purposely placed in his path—many of whom were young players searching for direction and a sense of purpose. Through reading Pastor Coach, you will learn many effective strategies of servant-leadership, character building, and intentional mentorship while applying God's principles. Whether you are a coach, athletic director, educator, business leader, professor, pastor, or mentor, you will enjoy this work.

"Nike, one of the largest sportswear manufacturing brands in the world, has a marketing slogan: 'Just do it!' As you journey through this book, his prayer is that you will be compelled to accept your individual call, obey His Word, and 'Just do it!' when it comes to God's will."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ondra Waddy's new book brings an inspiring challenge of faith to readers.

Waddy shares in hopes of helping others realize and fulfill their full potential in Christ.

