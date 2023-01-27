Author Dr. Victoria J. Cox's newly released "Cleadership: Cultural Leadership" is a helpful guide for those in leadership positions looking to transform their workplace

"Cleadership: Cultural Leadership" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Victoria J. Cox is a series of best practices one can use within their workplace to create a more welcoming and inclusive space for employees and customers to thrive in. Dr. Cox provides proven tips based on her extensive professional and education background that will completely reshape any work environment.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cleadership: Cultural Leadership": a powerful tool for readers in leadership positions to incorporate culture-based practices into their workplace to improve employee productivity and satisfaction. "Cleadership: Cultural Leadership" is the creation of published author Dr. Victoria J. Cox, a leadership consultant and organization HR leader with over fifteen years of experience who holds a doctoral of management degree in organizational leadership.

"Are you a leader looking for ways to enhance the culture at your workplace through your leadership style? Culture and leadership equate to cleadership," writes Dr. Cox. "This book teaches the importance of using critical thinking skills to implement cleadership in your organization. Cleadership is used to create positive cultural-based leadership using best practices to enhance your workplace culture. The cleadership best practices assist leaders in developing leadership styles that promote a culture of workplace civility; increased employee support; valued employees; succession planning strategies to retain knowledge; mentoring strategies; and diversity, equity, and inclusion practices that are a part of daily life and normal business practices. Learning to enhance your workplace culture will lead to higher retention rates and satisfied employees and customers. This book assists with developing a culture in the workplace by valuing inclusivity; identifying and halting microaggressive behavior; and finding ways to value similarities, differences, and uniqueness to robustize organizational leadership practices."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Victoria J. Cox's new book provides the necessary blueprints for readers in all levels of leadership to improve their skills and discover ways to improve morale and comradery between employees. By implementing Dr. Cox's advice, readers will discover just how quickly these best practices can help turn any workplace around through stopping issues between employees and encouraging a supportive work environment to benefit employees and customers alike.

