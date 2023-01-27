John Peters M.D.'s newly released "A Little Pain Never Hurt Nobody: An MD's Unorthodox Life in the Colorado Rockies" is an exciting story of medicine and survival

"A Little Pain Never Hurt Nobody: An MD's Unorthodox Life in the Colorado Rockies" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Peters M.D. is a powerful story of a family practice physician's medical career in a small remote town.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Little Pain Never Hurt Nobody: An MD's Unorthodox Life in the Colorado Rockies": an engaging and compelling narrative of running a medical clinic with few resources and limited experience. "A Little Pain Never Hurt Nobody: An MD's Unorthodox Life in the Colorado Rockies" is the creation of published author John Peters M.D., a medical professional for over sixty years who spent his life as a humanitarian and has trained military corpsmen across the globe.

Peters M.D. writes, "Six months before, I'd been on my way to work as a physician for an oil company in Saudi Arabia. I'd said goodbye to my parents in LA and started driving to New York City, my jump-off point for Saudi Arabia. On a whim, I decided to take a little side trip to visit an old medical school friend of mine in Telluride, Colorado, a mining town of four hundred people at that time. It took me all of two days to fall in love with that forgotten corner of the world. Fourteen-thousand-foot mountain peaks; lush green valleys; streams filled with rainbow trout; hills teeming with elk, deer, and bear; real cowboys and Indians; ghost towns to explore— the Wild West was still wild on the western slope of Colorado in those days."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Peters M.D.'s new book shares the personal account of a young doctor who faces insurmountable situations and uses the knowledge and items at hand to save lives.

While making house calls at remote ranches and landing a plane on makeshift runways, patients become family and a personal fear becomes public honor.

