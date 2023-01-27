Author R.E. McKenna's new book "ARCH Enemies" centers around an enthralling reunion between the author and a dying drug dealer from his past career in the NYPD

Recent release "ARCH Enemies: The Battle to Save Washington Square Park" from Page Publishing author R.E. McKenna is a poignant story that reveals the final conversation between the author and a former drug dealer named Slim that the author arrested multiple times in Washington Square Park during his time in the NYPD many years ago.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.E. McKenna, a retired NYPD lieutenant with a Master of Science degree from NYU where he was an adjunct professor while still working for the NYPD, has completed his new book "ARCH Enemies: The Battle to Save Washington Square Park": a stirring true story detailing the author's final meeting with a drug dealer from the author's time working to clean up Washington Square Park.

"Washington Square Park was an iconic historical tourist attraction, with its music, songs, and counterculture inhabitants," writes McKenna. "The drug culture in the park during the '70s, '80s, and '90s was part of the draw for tourists and teens to the park. NSU II's scope of responsibility included Washington Square Park. Politicians and the police always turned a blind eye to the crowds and their drug use inside the park. The police officers assigned to NSU II were instructed not to enter the park at nighttime as it was too dangerous to patrol.

"[I] made regular solo sweeps through the park despite the warnings. This was when [I] first met Slim, a park drug dealer. Slim stood six feet and nine inches tall. He was a high school basket standout at the age of seventeen. Slim was given offers from over 350 college basketball scouts to have him play for their collegiate teams.

"Throughout [my] career in the NYPD, [I] always gravitated back to Washington Square Park. [I] patrolled the park unofficially when [I] was assigned to the NSU II. A few years later, [I] was the park sergeant responsible for the day-to-day operations within the park. [I] was successful in ridding the park of drugs for the year [I] supervised the cops there. Then [I] was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to a Brooklyn precinct."

McKenna continues, "Slim grew old and sickly from his constant drug abuse while [I] knew it was [my] time to retire from the NYPD, but Slim, via some media friends, asked to see [me] one last time as he was dying of AIDS. [I] granted the combatant his dying wish. [Our] meeting lasted over four and a half hours before Slim lost his battle with AIDS that night.

"This book is about Slim's final hours"

Published by Page Publishing, R.E. McKenna's stirring tale is a captivating story that will take readers back to a bygone era of New York City and reveal the troubled history of one of the city's most well-known areas. Expertly paced and deeply personal, "ARCH Enemies" will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "ARCH Enemies: The Battle to Save Washington Square Park" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing