Author Franklin Roberts's new book "Frank's Blue Book: Parts One-Two" is a meaningful collection of poems that expresses the author's convictions

Recent release "Frank's Blue Book: Parts One-Two" from Page Publishing author Franklin Roberts shares some of what the author experiences day by day, as expressed through powerful and enlightening poetry.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin Roberts has completed his new book "Frank's Blue Book: Parts One-Two": a gripping and potent collection of poetry that highlights the author's belief that hope is the silver lining for everyone.

The collection contains poems such as "Turn Their Darkness into Light," "Drops of Blood in the Garden," "The One He Had Known Long Ago," "Christ and Christ Alone," "Roll away the Stone," "A Place Called Mamertine," "When the Bridegroom Calls Your Name," "Calvary's Holy Mountain," "When the Heavens Sang for Joy," and many more.

Published by Page Publishing, Franklin Roberts's compelling collection of poems invites readers to witness the author's perspective on life, which emphasizes the importance of hope and perseverance.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Frank's Blue Book: Parts One-Two" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing