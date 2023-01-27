Author Cheryl Johnson's new book "Candlegal and Seymor" is a funny, whimsical adventure in the deep blue sea, where Candlegal and Seymor become best friends

Recent release "Candlegal and Seymor" from Page Publishing author Cheryl Johnson is about a chance encounter when a fish, Seymor, doesn't want to celebrate his fifth birthday. He meets an adventurous friend, Candlegal, and they have some fun adventures in the ocean.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 -- Cheryl Johnson, a chef who owns a catering business (Cmani's Delights) that was inspired to write by her daughter's thirst for reading, has completed her new book "Candlegal and Seymor": a unique and colorful children's book tells the story of two fish who meet and become best friends.

Cheryl writes, "On the other side of the bay, a family of goldfish lived near the island of Negril. One goldfish in particular was about to have his fifth birthday. His name was Seymor. Seymor was a brave fish; he loved to travel throughout the ocean, looking for adventures.

"Since his birthday was coming, Seymor's family decided to have a birthday party for him. As always, the family will have a birthday cake made from snapper fish. Seymor decides he doesn't want Snapper fish for his birthday cakes anymore.

Published by Page Publishing, Cheryl Johnson's endearing tale follows two fish who become fast friends. Seymor, a sweet and lovable fish, is not looking forward to his fifth birthday. He decides to go on an adventure in the ocean of Montego Bay. There, he swims into Candlegal and they become the best of friends. Through the journey, they meet many sea creatures and they learn to appreciate each other's differences and unique characteristics. All the fun and adventures come to a halt as soon as the Piranha Patrol appears with a Tuna Can wagon to take Seymor back home so his family can celebrate his fifth birthday.

Readers who wish to experience this heartrending work can purchase "Candlegal and Seymor" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

