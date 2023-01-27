Shari Borkin's newly released "The Movie Chair" is an engaging children's work that takes readers on an imaginative journey of unexpected twists and turns

"The Movie Chair" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shari Borkin is a creative adventure from a unique point of view as readers explore with a kindhearted chair from the local movie theatre.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Movie Chair": an inventive adventure of a special chair. "The Movie Chair" is the creation of published author Shari Borkin, who has been a registered art therapist for over twenty-five years. In her career, she used her training to focus her work on students with disabilities. Borkin worked with children in specialty schools, taught an adaptive art class ranging from ages eighteen to eighty in Redding, California, and has also worked in the California prison system in mental health. She now teaches art in private practice.

Borkin shares, "The Movie Chair is the story of a caring little chair in a historic movie theater who is particularly fond of the weekends when children come to the theater. This delightful chair takes great pleasure in hiding coins in her cushions so that the children can buy candy, poking rude adults with her springs, and being involved in many other weekend calamities.

"When all seems well, adversity strikes when the historic movie theater is remodeled, and the chair finds herself learning a new lesson on a different adventure than she ever expected. But things have a way of working themselves out by having faith. I know that The Movie Chair will reach children and touch many hearts."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shari Borkin's new book has been completed in honor of Shari's late mother, Dr. Jacqueline Joy Borkin, DC.

Crafting both the engaging narrative as well as the striking imagery, Borkin shares in hopes of reaching upcoming generations and providing content that will spark the imagination. Borkin states, "it would be great if future generations spend less time on cell phones, video games and the internet, to find and activate their creative souls, initially bringing traditional family values back into our society".

Consumers can purchase "The Movie Chair" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

