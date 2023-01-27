Martha Woodruff-Duncan's newly released "Poems of the Spirit" is a touching collection of poetic works inspired by a profound grief journey

"Poems of the Spirit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Woodruff-Duncan is an expressive and heartfelt arrangement of poetry that will resonate with many who have faced the loss of a loved one.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poems of the Spirit": a powerful collection of emotionally charged poems. "Poems of the Spirit" is the creation of published author Martha Woodruff-Duncan, a retired legal secretary of twenty-eight years.

Woodruff-Duncan shares, "My husband's passing in July 2009 after a one-year battle with cancer, I began to research and read books on spiritual awareness, searching for an understanding on the purpose of life. What are we doing here? What is our purpose? The authors that I encountered through my research and discuss in the Acknowledgments section of this book of poems opened a window in my consciousness causing me to begin writing my book of poems, one by one, documenting my feelings and clear understanding. I did wrestle, initially, with the composition of my poems because I knew exactly what I desired to express—feel the words, feel deeply my understanding of what I express in my poems—and live that understanding, that knowing, in each moment of now.

"I composed my poem, 'To Live in the Past,' because I desire to share a part of me that existed in my past of this lifetime. I was just a teenager—fourteen years old—entering my first year of high school. I had no awareness in those moments of now of what was taking place within me when, all of a sudden, I became aware of my resistance, of my struggling to stop stuttering. I let it go; I let it be; I set it free. An awareness took over my consciousness in those moments of now, allowing me to see, to let it be.

"Raised Catholic, I am not a devout or anything. All religions point to the same Source—the Godhead of us all, our Divine Father and Creator of all that is.

"I desire to enrich the lives of those who may read the words in my book of poems. I consider my writings, and have since the beginning, a small gift book of enlightenment—spiritually speaking—to be referred to again and again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Woodruff-Duncan's new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the richly detailed verses within.

Woodruff-Duncan shares in hopes of potentially aiding others in their personal and spiritual journeys.

Consumers can purchase "Poems of the Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Poems of the Spirit," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing