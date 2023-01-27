Shelly Dixon Van Sanford's newly released "The Folly of Angels" is an engaging journey of self-discovery as one young woman sets off in search of fulfillment

"The Folly of Angels" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelly Dixon Van Sanford is a touching story of hope and determination despite life's challenges as Ava Rush seeks a life of purpose.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Folly of Angels": a thoughtful exploration of life, love, and fate. "The Folly of Angels" is the creation of published author Shelly Dixon Van Sanford.

Van Sanford shares, "Ava Rush, a young woman of determination and resentment, intelligence and ignorance in equal measure has one intention—to overcome the loneliness and deficiencies of her unspectacular childhood to find happiness and a life worth living.

"As an only child of an erratic, dysfunctional mother and a father who died young, and with no other close family, Ava feels even more defeated when, only two years out of college, her fiancé breaks their engagement; and she loses her job. She decides to visit her college best friend in the Southern town of Tarryton while she determines her next best move.

"It's here that she meets a possible savior, a beautiful but unconstrained man in whom she places all her hopes for love, purpose, and family. It is also here that Ava experiences even further an almost unspeakable betrayal by both man and fate and where she comes to believe happiness may not be in the cards for her after all.

"At the end of these failures and deceptions, Ava realizes the possibilities for her trek toward fulfillment are no longer endless—too many tempests have occurred, and too many blocks rest in her last available tracks. She concedes that to surmount these will require an almost unbelievable summation of her angry resolve, something she may or may not have.

"This, however, is the moment when Ava sees it—a new fork that has appeared on her path—and it's in that final moment of desperation that Ava knows which road she must choose."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Dixon Van Sanford's new book will draw readers in from the start as a young woman's journey from heartbreak to understanding begins.

Van Sanford's lifelong love of creative writing is on display within the pages of her first novel that will captivate and entertain.

