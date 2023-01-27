Bonnie Doane's newly released "A Long Road to Charleston" is an enjoyable road trip adventure with surprising lessons of faith

"A Long Road to Charleston" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Doane is a delightful escapade for a loving family as a summer road trip brings unexpected lessons and adventure.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Long Road to Charleston": a vibrant Christian narrative with engaging action. "A Long Road to Charleston" is the creation of published author Bonnie Doane.

Doane shares, "Grandpa and Grandma Purdy take their two grandchildren, Skipper and Katie, on a fun and educational road trip across the United States. The trip includes visits to several historical sites and some very interesting side trips.

"Of course, the family's beloved cat, Clarence Christopher Purdy, can't be left behind. Clarence seems to understand everything you say, not to mention he is always interested in Bible reading time.

"The Purdys interact with various people whom they meet along their route, and as a result, lives are changed forever. Clarence Christopher Purdy has a few surprises of his own."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Doane's new book is from the author's "A Clarence Christopher Purdy Book" series.

Pairing an enjoyable story with engaging illustrations crafted by Lanie Ratterree, the most recent tale of Clarence Christopher Purdy will delight young readers from the start.

