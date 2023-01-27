Author Robert McCullar's newly released "Dreams, Faith, and Stranger Things" is an enlightening compilation of four books designed to bring readers closer to knowing God

"Dreams, Faith, and Stranger Things" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert McCullar is an enthralling series of four short books that help to reveal all things that are possible through trusting in one's faith in the Lord. McCullar shares these personal discussions of his own spiritual journey in the hopes of guiding readers to come to know and follow Christ and his miraculous blessings.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dreams, Faith, and Stranger Things": a captivating and engaging collection of four short books to help readers better understand how the author's life has been influenced by Christ, and how they can grow in their faith to better understand the Savior. "Dreams, Faith, and Stranger Things" is the creation of published author Robert McCullar, a devout follower of Jesus Christ who uses his writings to spread the glory of God to others.

"'Dreams, Faith, and Stranger Things' is actually a conglomerate of four short books," writes McCullar. "The first short book is 'Dreams, Faith, and Stranger Things'. 'Dreams' were dreams that while I was asleep came true as soon as I woke up. 'Faith' is about my spiritual experiences with God, accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, repenting from my sins (which were many), being water baptized, and being baptized by the Holy Spirit and speaking in tongues as well as having two encounters with angels. 'Stranger Things' are the very evil malevolent events in my life (Ephesians 6:10-18).

"The second short book is 'John Said, "I Don't Have to Go to Church to Worship God!" Jane Said, "I Do Have to Go to Church to Worship God!"'. John keeps producing different excuses not to go to church. Jane produces many reasons to attend church. Finally, Jane hands everything over to God through the power of prayer and sets the correct example by attending church regularly (Joshua 24:15).

"The third short book is 'The Doctrine of the Trinity.' Many, Christians today don't understand who their God really is! Do we have one God, or do we have three separate Gods? The Trinity is defined as 'one God in three Persons.' This third book was written so that you will truly understand the truth about the Trinity (Matthew 3:13-17; 28:18-20; John 14:26).

"The fourth short book is 'Crowns'. From tyrants throughout history to King Saul and King David, from Stephen, the first Christian martyr after the crucifixion of Christ, to the five heavenly crowns, from the crown of thorns to all crowns being laid down before the throne of Almighty God (Revelation 4:3-5, 9-11)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert McCullar's new book is an engaging series of stories that will help readers have a better grasp of God's immeasurable power and divine will. Thought-provoking and incredibly profound, McCullar takes readers on a faith-based journey to witness how, no matter what struggles there are in life, through Christ and the Lord one can conquer and rise above all.

