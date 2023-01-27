Author Michael Evans's newly released "As It Is Written" is a compelling historical fiction novel set in Rome about a mysterious and powerful writing tool

"As It Is Written" by Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Evans takes readers deep into the basilicas of Rome, where there is an ancient writing tool that transforms whatever words are written into action.

"As It Is Written": a fascinating and thought-provoking historical fiction novel. "As It Is Written" is the creation of the published author, Michael Evans.

In the dimly lit corridors under one of Rome's basilicas, there is an open doorway to a chamber of sacred artifacts. Kept in that chamber since the days of Constantine the Great rests an ancient writing tool that transforms whatever words are written into action. Through centuries past and those to come, there have been some that have yearned to master it for their power and glory while contending with those who seek to honor its will. Hearts are tested and some will rise to glory while others will find themselves seeking their destruction.

Author Michael Evans writes, "Francis had his head bowed as he slowly maneuvered through one of the stone tunnels under one of Rome's basilicas. The corridors were covered in shadow with evenly spaced candles providing just enough light so one could travel from candle to candle without being in complete darkness. Francis, a humble priest of Rome, loved the solitude of the corridors because they helped him to meditate. He was aware that others in the past had loved the corridors because they helped them to conspire. He questioned how such a thing could be. How could one place produce the qualities of Christ to one individual and the characteristics of the devil to another? The thought occurred to him that Christ prayed in the garden while incredibly the devil attacked him in the same garden. A life set apart brought out the best and also the worst. As he came around one corner, another priest was rapidly moving toward him with his head also bowed down, however, not in meditation but in agitation. Both men were lost in their distinctly different thoughts when they collided. Francis nearly fell backward, but the hand of Benedict reached out and steadied him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Evans's new book offers a one-of-a-kind story that invites readers to discover the consequences of uncovering this ancient tool.

