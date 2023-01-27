Gwen La-Lande and Robbie Jennings-Nowlin's newly released, "It's A Conversation," welcomes all readers to have a seat at a supportive communication table

"It's A Conversation," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors, Gwen La-Lande and Robbie Jennings-Nowlin, is an engaging self-help work, that seeks to empower readers by shining light on alternate meanings to words, while embracing the amazing power of language.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's A Conversation": a helpful resource for those seeking to deepen their conversational skills and understanding of others. "It's A Conversation" is the creation of published authors and educators, Gwen La-Lande and Robbie Jennings-Nowlin.

Gwen La-Lande hails from New York City. She is the proud mom and grandmom of two sons and two grandchildren. As an ESOL and Language Arts Educator she has shared her career time with both high school and elementary students of many cultures. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education and Psychology in her undergrad studies at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, her graduate studies were at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robbie Jennings-Nowlin is a seasoned ESOL Educator, a proud mom of two, and a grandmom of three. She hails from Rhode Island, received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island, and her master's degree from Cambridge College in Boston, Massachusetts.

La-Lande and Jennings-Nowlin firmly believe, "Communication is the venue people use to invite others to their mental party."

"It's a Conversation," is a head-to-head and heart-to-heart collaboration between two teacher friends. During their casual talks, they decided to use post-its and record comments that they found noteworthy. These jotted post-its grew and became this book.

"It's a Conversation," invites all readers to take a second and/or third look, at the words, and comments people have spoken. Looking beneath the first layers of a conversation, can open a new understanding about what people are actually saying to us.

"Words have power, words reveal emotions and sometimes hidden meanings. Join Robbie and Gwen in "It's a Conversation."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwen La-Lande and Robbie Jennings-Nowlin's new book will challenge and inspire readers in a unique and interactive way.

"It's A Conversation," started with the daily conversations of two educators who complied a stack of post-its which recorded little euphemisms that they found colorful or insightful.

La-Lande and Jennings-Nowlin share in the hope of motivating others to understand the power their words hold, and to learn how to tune in to some of the deeper meanings found within common language.

