Author L.D. Rybar's new book "Good Breeding" follows an emperor and his lieutenant who are at odds with each other, leaving the fate of their relationship unsure

Recent release "Good Breeding" from Page Publishing author L.D. Rybar is a spellbinding story that centers around an emperor who finds himself intrigued by his new security chief, Lieutenant Summers. But after the two begin to drift apart, Emperor Leedon will make a startling discovery about his lieutenant that links them both together through their shared past.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L.D. Rybar, a loving wife and mother of three who enjoys volunteering at a children's hospital, where she helps out on a neonatal care floor, has completed her new book "Good Breeding": a captivating story of a chief security guard who hides a personal secret from her emperor, and often thinks of leaving him behind to protect him as well as herself.

"Cam Leedon lost his best friend seven years ago, and now he is a young emperor trying to run the Imperial Empire," writes Rybar. "His palace security chief, Lieutenant Summers will protect him from all dangers for it is Regulation number 1, but she has a terrible attitude and an agenda of her own. She will do whatever she can to protect him, but she also has her ward in mind. She wishes to leave the palace assignment and emperor as soon as she can. Lieutenant Summers has her troop, Summer's Seven, who will assist her wherever she decides to go. Will Emperor Leedon and Lieutenant Summers overcome their adversaries and live to speak about it?"

Published by Page Publishing, L.D. Rybar's gripping tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey, as Emperor Leedon and Lieutenant Summers learn to tear down their walls and communicate, all while dangerous enemies threaten their empire. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Rybar's character-driven story is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more right up until the satisfying conclusion.

