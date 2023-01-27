Author Victoria's new book "Mr. Groundy and the Ragtag Crew" follows a groundhog named Mr. Groundy as he sets off with friends to seek help in saving the trees

Recent release "Mr. Groundy and the Ragtag Crew" from Page Publishing author Victoria is an eye-opening tale that highlights the problems of deforestation and encourages the preservation of trees to protect the environment. After learning from a new friend that the nut trees many rely on to live are being cut down, Mr. Groundy turns to the only person who may have a solution.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victoria, a talented new author, has completed her new book "Mr. Groundy and the Ragtag Crew": a charming tale that follows the adventures of Mr. Groundy, who discovers a problem that threatens all his friends, both old and new.

After making a new friend in the form of a coyote named Kyle, Mr. Groundy learns that a terrible fate is befalling the nearby nut trees that sustain the lives of all the local animals that rely on it to live. Together with his band of furry friends, Mr. Groundy goes to visit the only person who may have the solution they need: the kind and nature loving Ms. Green.

Published by Page Publishing, Victoria's adorable tale is a vital work that encourages readers of all ages to work towards natural conservation to help the planet Earth. Together with her animal friends, Ms. Green prepares to do the work needed to reverse the effects of deforestation, inviting young readers to join in the efforts to protect the beautiful but fragile natural world around them.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Mr. Groundy and the Ragtag Crew" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

