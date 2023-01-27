Author Stanley Schwarz's new book "The Roller Coaster Life of Flappy" is a unique and captivating memoir that takes readers through the author's compelling life story

Recent release "The Roller Coaster Life of Flappy" from Page Publishing author Stanley Schwarz presents the author's unusual life story, which sparks an inspirational feeling and attracts the interest of all readers.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stanley Schwarz has completed his new book "The Roller Coaster Life of Flappy": a thrilling account of a person who was raised in poverty and by sheer will of determination overcame impossible obstacles to become an intelligence officer during the Korean War, an honor graduate of Temple University Law School, a prominent assistant DA in Philadelphia, a leading Civil Rights attorney, and a successful advocate for thousands of clients.

Author Stanley Schwarz is a practicing trial lawyer, a veteran of the Korean War, and a former assistant DA in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Schwarz begins, "So you're wondering who or what is Flappy. So here's the deal. I, Stanley M. Schwarz, am Flappy, a nickname thrust upon me by my siblings as a child that tormented me to no end. The reason and the end of this teaser you'll find out as you read on."

He continues, "But it is now the year 2022, and at ninety-one years of age, I am in the latter stage of my twilight years. I have had such an interesting, unique, and wonderful life that many, many people have encouraged me to share some of my experiences. As a lawyer, I have been trained to express my thoughts in some logical fashion, so I have divided this book into separate categories that concentrate on various subjects and stages of my life. I'm sure that at times, I may have overly reported on a subject while at other times, I have purposely restricted some thought as a matter of time economy for my readers."

Published by Page Publishing, Stanley Schwarz's intriguing work describes the author's childhood during the 1930s Depression and the many jobs he worked at during this period and in his later teen years that will amaze the reader.

His description of his parents, siblings, and children is especially poignant. As a child, his father was constantly leaving the family for months on end and finally left for good when the author was about thirteen years old. He describes the hardships during this period and his ability to overcome these conditions.

The author also describes his training at Fort Benning, Georgia, to become an officer during the Korean War as well as his duties in the Army Security Agency intercepting enemy encrypted messages.

The author's account of his interactions with his two young children as a divorced father will delight the reader to no end. His love affair with his wife, Kathy, will also pull at the heartstrings of readers.

Readers will especially enjoy the many legal cases that the author describes in detail. From the "poison apple" case that wound up in a lengthy article in "Inside Detective" magazine to his reliance on the legal doctrines of "attractive nuisance" and "fruit of the poisonous tree," the reader will learn some interesting legal principles. The author also relates a detailed description of his tactics in prosecuting as well as defending some murder suspects in cases assigned to him by the Courts. In addition, he gives a detailed description of the many Civil Rights cases he handled as well as his representation of some unique civil cases which garnered extensive media coverage.

The author winds up his book with several short descriptions of some scary encounters, his unusual steps to foster his love of music, and some entertaining comments about his golf and card games.

