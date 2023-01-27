Submit Release
Brenda Weaver's newly released "There's Trouble in the Neighborhood" is a unique adventure of unexpected surprises as a mystery unravels

"There's Trouble in the Neighborhood" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Weaver is a creative juvenile fiction that finds an unexpected and well-meaning thief on a mission to help.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan.  27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There's Trouble in the Neighborhood": an enjoyable detective-style work for young readers. "There's Trouble in the Neighborhood" is the creation of published author Brenda Weaver.

Weaver shares, "Bong, bong, bong. The alarm was piercing his ears. 'I gotta get out of here fast. The cops are going to be here soon, and I can't let anyone see me.' As Beany peeked through the branches of the big oak tree he was hiding in, he saw someone running in the distance. 'I wonder if they saw me. I can't take that chance,' he said to himself."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Weaver's new book will have readers racing to see who the culprit is as a community of cats and rabbits explores suspicious behavior.

Weaver shares a delightful adventure for the entertainment of young imaginations within the pages of her first children's work.

Consumers can purchase "There's Trouble in the Neighborhood" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "There's Trouble in the Neighborhood," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

