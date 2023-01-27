Jeannie Edwards's newly released "Possum Walk" is a nostalgic journey back to the classic one-room schoolhouse with unexpected life lessons

"Possum Walk" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeannie Edwards is an enjoyable young adult fiction that offers readers layers of rich history and a surprising romance.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Possum Walk": a heartwarming story of hope, community, and life in rural America. "Possum Walk" is the creation of published author Jeannie Edwards, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Iowa.

Edwards shares, "The era was loosely called the 'dirty thirties' because there was a national depression. Blanche is a young lady with a two-year teaching certificate. She is ready for her first job and prepared to teach at the elementary grade level. However, she discovers a tight job market and takes temporary employment until an unexpected teaching opportunity is presented. Though it isn't what she anticipated or hoped for, she gratefully accepts, never doubting that as a teacher she has much to teach the children. In the days ahead, she becomes aware that her perceptions of what she would give the children were not entirely realistic, for the children of Possum Walk School had much to teach their teacher."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeannie Edwards's new book brings new life to a bygone age of rural schools that served communities in need for generations.

Edwards shares a charming narrative that is certain to entertain as it transports readers into the heart of a closeknit community.

Consumers can purchase "Possum Walk" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

