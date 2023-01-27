Author Walter Galvin's new book "Sense of Entitlement" follows one woman's ambitious run for the presidency and her willingness to do whatever it takes to get it.

Recent release "Sense of Entitlement" from Page Publishing author Walter Galvin is a gripping political tale that centers around the schemes of America's most powerful couple, Cindy and Jay Brons, to attain the office of the presidency for Jay. Now with her own sights set on the Oval Office, Cindy will do whatever it takes to achieve the presidency she feels she so rightly deserves.

ROCKY POINT, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walter Galvin, a retired educator who lives in Rocky Point, New York, has completed his new book "Sense of Entitlement": a captivating story that follows one woman's ambitious run for presidency of the United States following years of murder and conspiracy to help get her husband elected to the Oval Office first.

"The wife of the country's most powerful political couple ruthlessly directs the actions needed behind the scenes to help her husband avoid scandals that can ruin his political career," writes Galvin. "Her heinous acts and his magnetic personality allow him to rapidly rise up the political ladder, eventually leading to him becoming president. After he completes two terms, all she asks in return is that all their future efforts focus on her political aspirations. Her goal is to become the country's first woman president—an office to which she feels entitled. Will she succeed, or will all the treacherous acts of murder and mayhem she directed on behalf of her husband finally catch up to her?"

Published by Page Publishing, Walter Galvin's riveting tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as the American political spectrum is thrown into a chaotic frenzy through the secrets and lies from the one woman at the center of it all. Spellbinding and thought-provoking, Galvin weaves an unforgettable political thriller that will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion, revealing just how easily politics can be manipulated and the public gaslit.

Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Sense of Entitlement" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

