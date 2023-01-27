Carl Watson's new book "Short Stories for Tall Tales" is a captivating selection of short stories that cover a wide range of interesting topics

Recent release "Short Stories for Tall Tales" from Page Publishing author Carl Watson is an eclectic new collection of short stories that spans an impressive range of topics and emotions sure to immediately reel in readers.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Watson, a certified OB/GYN and Sloan fellowship recipient, has completed his new book "Short Stories for Tall Tales": a compelling assortment of short stories meant to captivate and enlighten all readers.

Watson writes about this collection, "Each short story is complete within itself. The terse captivating writing presents stories in short form without the length needed in the novel format to accomplish the same result. The stories are based on truths, past memories, embellishments and fictional events all subject to the writers wide ranging creativity."

Published by Page Publishing, Carl Watson's engrossing collection uses the short story format to delight and enthrall all readers. Each story introduces a new topic and new characters to keep readers engaged through the entire collection. Watson covers all topics within his selection, "A creative mind covers topics of love, hate, murder, theft revenge and religion in his list of stories."

Watson's writing grabs readers' attention and shows that short format stories can have rich and compelling characters, just as the traditional novel. His love for writing exploded in a very short time, as he writes, "His penchant for writing emerged suddenly and prolifically with 30 stories written in 14 months." Readers will be delighted to experience Watson's signature descriptive narrative style in these incredible short stories.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Short Stories for Tall Tales" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

