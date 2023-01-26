Earthquake safety strengthened in B.C. with new early warning sensors

CANADA, January 26 - From Natural Resources Canada:

https://www.canada.ca/en/natural-resources-canada/news/2023/01/government-of-canada-helps-protect-canadians-with-earthquake-early-warning-system.html

Across Canada, natural disasters like floods, landslides, wildfires and earthquakes are affecting the lives and livelihoods of thousands of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, along with Bowinn Ma, British Columbia Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, announced that British Columbia is installing up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors in high seismic risk areas. These sensors will connect to the national Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system that will be operational in 2024, supplementing and complementing several hundred sensors already installed by Natural Resources Canada.

The system will give seconds to tens of seconds of warning before the strongest shaking arrives at coastal communities in British Columbia and will assist in the protection of critical transportation infrastructure in British Columbia. In the spring of 2022, the first sensors for the national EEW system were installed at the BC Ferries’ terminal at Horseshoe Bay as part of a suite of initiatives being brought forward by the Government of Canada to strengthen the safety, security and resilience of Canada’s emergency readiness infrastructure.

Building on NRCan’s long history as the authoritative source for earthquake information for Canada, NRCan’s EEW system will provide notification of earthquakes through a network of sensors and alerting systems for at-risk areas around the country. The EEW system provides seconds to tens of seconds of notice before strong shaking starts, warnings that can help reduce injuries, deaths and property losses. It will be used to generate alerts for critical infrastructure, industry and the public, helping to protect people, communities, infrastructure and the environment during an event where every second counts. When the full system is operational in 2024, more than 10 million people in Canada living in the most earthquake-prone regions of the country will receive Earthquake Early Warning alerts, providing a few precious seconds to take action: usually to drop, cover and hold on.

Alerts from the EEW system could also be used by infrastructure safety systems to take action automatically, such as:

Triggering trains to slow down

Stopping traffic from driving onto bridges or into tunnels

Diverting incoming air traffic

Allowing surgeons to stop surgery

Closing gas valves

Opening fire hall and ambulance bay doors

The EEW system is part of a number of investments across multiple departments that represent the federal government’s commitment to meeting shared priorities under the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada (publicsafety.gc.ca) (EMS). This strategy was developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments and in consultation with diverse stakeholders and Indigenous organizations. In Budget 2019, the Government of Canada committed to invest $151 million over five years, with $9.2 million ongoing to support the federal implementation of the Emergency Management Strategy.

The Government of Canada along with provinces, territories and Indigenous partners will continue to engage and work together to strengthen mitigation, preparedness and response efforts to natural disasters such as earthquakes and ensure the safety of everyone who lives in at-risk regions of Canada.

Quotes:

“Being situated in the most earthquake-prone area of Canada, British Columbians know that earthquake preparedness will save lives, protect key infrastructure systems and reduce property damage. Our government will continue to invest in emergency preparedness initiatives like the Earthquake Early Warning system to better protect Canadians and communities across the country from natural hazards.”

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“The Cascadia Megathrust Earthquake that occurred on January 26, 1700, was one of the world’s strongest earthquakes, causing widespread destruction to coastal Indigenous communities and producing a tsunami that swept across the Pacific Ocean. An early earthquake warning system is critical to our ability to help British Columbians mitigate the impacts of another major seismic event. By installing these sensors, we will help provide critical seconds of notice in the event of an earthquake, so that people, businesses and automated systems can take protective action.”

- Bowinn Ma, British Columbia Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

Quick Facts:

There are approximately 5,000 earthquakes across Canada each year and approximately 3,000 of these occur in British Columbia.

Since September 2017, the Province has approved more than $1.3 billion for seismic upgrades or replacements at 60 schools.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure allocates $5 million annually for seismic retrofits and improvements to strengthen existing structures, and new bridges and highways are being built to meet stringent modern seismic standards.

If an earthquake similar to the magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust Earthquake of Jan. 26, 1700, were to occur today, the National EEW system could deliver up to four minutes of warning before the strongest shaking begins.



