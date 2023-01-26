Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,138 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on Surrey policing transition

CANADA, January 26 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the Surrey policing transition:

“While municipalities are responsible for local policing and law enforcement, it’s my responsibility to ensure adequate and effective policing is maintained in Surrey, the region and throughout British Columbia, so that people are kept safe.

“Ministry staff have completed a comprehensive review of the submissions we received in December from the City of Surrey, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Surrey Police Service regarding the Surrey police transition. 

“It’s clear that considerable work has gone into developing these plans and reports, and I appreciate their timely submission.

“The director of police services has determined that additional information is required to inform further consideration of the matter and has made a request to the parties for that information.  

“The policing transition in Surrey is unprecedented and complex and requires a full and in-depth analysis. I am grateful for the work all parties have undertaken to date. We will await their timely responses and look forward to continued collaboration.

“This matter affects not only policing in Surrey, but across the province. The stability of policing is fundamental to ensuring our provincial responsibilities are met. Public safety in the City of Surrey and throughout British Columbia continues to be our core driving principle.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on Surrey policing transition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.