Minister’s statement on Surrey policing transition

CANADA, January 26 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement about the Surrey policing transition:

“While municipalities are responsible for local policing and law enforcement, it’s my responsibility to ensure adequate and effective policing is maintained in Surrey, the region and throughout British Columbia, so that people are kept safe.

“Ministry staff have completed a comprehensive review of the submissions we received in December from the City of Surrey, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Surrey Police Service regarding the Surrey police transition.

“It’s clear that considerable work has gone into developing these plans and reports, and I appreciate their timely submission.

“The director of police services has determined that additional information is required to inform further consideration of the matter and has made a request to the parties for that information.

“The policing transition in Surrey is unprecedented and complex and requires a full and in-depth analysis. I am grateful for the work all parties have undertaken to date. We will await their timely responses and look forward to continued collaboration.

“This matter affects not only policing in Surrey, but across the province. The stability of policing is fundamental to ensuring our provincial responsibilities are met. Public safety in the City of Surrey and throughout British Columbia continues to be our core driving principle.”