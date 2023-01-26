Submit Release
Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas, Unemployment Rates Stable in December

SPRINGFIELD - Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in December according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate decreased in thirteen metropolitan areas and increased in one.


"For nearly two years, Illinois has seen consistent job growth across the state throughout industry sectors," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES continues to help jobseekers and employers connect with one another as more people enter the labor force and look to take advantage of newly created and expanded job opportunities in the labor market."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Lake-Kenosha IL/WI Metro (+3.8%, +15,700), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.5%, +6,400), the Rockford MSA (+3.1%, +4,500) and the Chicago Metro Division (+2.9%, +108,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas each); Other Services (twelve areas); Mining and Construction and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); and Wholesale Trade (nine areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were in the Rockford MSA (-1.3 points to 5.4%) and the Decatur MSA (-1.0 point to 5.1%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate increased +0.1 point to 4.3%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 47 counties, increased in 43, and was unchanged in 12.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

December 2022*

December 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.1%

3.4%

-0.3

Carbondale-Marion

3.7%

4.1%

-0.4

Champaign-Urbana

3.2%

3.4%

-0.2

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.3%

4.2%

0.1

Danville

4.8%

5.0%

-0.2

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.7%

4.1%

-0.4

Decatur

5.1%

6.1%

-1.0

Elgin

4.3%

4.6%

-0.3

Kankakee

5.1%

5.3%

-0.2

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.8%

3.9%

-0.1

Peoria

4.2%

4.6%

-0.4

Rockford

5.4%

6.7%

-1.3

Springfield

3.6%

4.0%

-0.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.4%

3.7%

-0.3

Illinois Statewide

4.2%

4.2%

0.0

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2022

Metropolitan Area

December

December

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

95,500

92,900

2,600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,500

58,000

500

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,400

118,200

1,200

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,829,800

3,721,000

108,800

Danville MSA

26,400

26,100

300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

188,500

182,100

6,400

Decatur MSA

49,200

48,400

800

Elgin Metro Division

257,100

251,800

5,300

Kankakee MSA

43,500

42,500

1,000

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

430,100

414,400

15,700

Peoria MSA

169,700

166,000

3,700

Rockford MSA

148,400

143,900

4,500

Springfield MSA

111,100

108,100

3,000

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,500

238,300

1,200

Illinois Statewide

6,141,300

5,981,100

160,200

*Preliminary |**Revised

 

 

 













Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Dec 2022

Dec 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Bloomington MSA

 

 

 

    

De Witt County

3.8 %

3.9 %

-0.1

    

McLean County

3.0 %

3.3 %

-0.3

    

Peoria MSA

 

 

 

    

Marshall County

4.5 %

4.5 %

0.0

    

Peoria County

4.9 %

5.6 %

-0.7

    

Stark County

5.0 %

4.9 %

0.1

    

Tazewell County

3.7 %

3.8 %

-0.1

    

Woodford County

3.1 %

3.0 %

0.1

    

Ottawa-Streator Area

4.7 %

4.5 %

0.2

    

Bureau County

4.4 %

4.1 %

0.3

    

LaSalle County

4.8 %

4.7 %

0.1

    

Putnam County

5.1 %

3.9 %

1.2

    

Galesburg Area

 

 

 

    

Knox County

5.0 %

5.2 %

-0.2

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Bloomington City

3.2 %

3.6 %

-0.4

    

Galesburg City

5.0 %

5.1 %

-0.1

    

Normal Town

2.7 %

3.0 %

-0.3

    

Pekin City

4.2 %

4.3 %

-0.1

    

Peoria City

4.9 %

5.8 %

-0.9

    

Counties & Areas

 

 

 

    

Fulton County

4.8 %

4.6 %

0.2

    

Hancock County

3.4 %

3.2 %

0.2

    

Henderson County

3.5 %

3.3 %

0.2

    

Henry County

3.7 %

3.7 %

0.0

    

Livingston County

3.6 %

3.6 %

0.0

    

Logan County

3.9 %

3.6 %

0.3

    

Mason County

4.5 %

4.5 %

0.0

    

Warren County

3.6 %

3.4 %

0.2

    

LWIA 14

3.6 %

3.6 %

0.0

    

Central Illinois Highlights


Bloomington MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.1 percent in December 2022 from 3.4 percent in December 2021.

Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +2,600. Declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-100). Educational-Health Services (+700), Retail Trade (+700), and Government (+600) had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Peoria MSA: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in December 2022 from 4.6 percent in December 2021.


Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +3,700. Declines were reported in Information (-100). Manufacturing (+900), Professional-Business Services (+900), Leisure-Hospitality (+500), and Construction (+400) had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Ottawa-Streator Area: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.7 percent in December 2022 from 4.5 percent in December 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -275. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-200), Educational-Health Services (-100), and Professional-Business Services (-100) posted the largest declines. Government (+100), Other Services (+75), and Leisure-Hospitality (+50) had payroll gains over the year.


Galesburg Area-Knox County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.0 percent in December 2022 from 5.2 percent in December 2021. Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -125. The largest employment declines were reported in the Trade-Transportation-Utilities (-125) and Educational-Health Services (-100) sectors from a year ago. Government (+75) had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Pontiac Area-Livingston County: The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in December 2022 was unchanged from the December 2021 level.


Over the year, nonfarm payrolls were essentially unchanged (+25). Educational-Health Services (-100) posted a decline from a year ago. Trade-Transportation-Utilities (+50) had payroll gains over the year.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2022 data compared to January 2021 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.


