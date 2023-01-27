The 2023 Tax Filing Season will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, January 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Early childhood education courses offered by Montgomery College will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Eduardo Mendes, program specialist for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); Griselda Ventura, tax specialist at Empire Professional Services, LLC; Kelly Ventura, tax specialist at Empire Professional Services, LLC; and Nelida Andres, program director at Montgomery College Workforce Development. The show will air tomorrow, January 27 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has kicked off its 2023 tax filing season. Many changes have been implemented, with operations and deadlines reverting back to pre-pandemic years. Guests will discuss new guidelines in the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Credit. Moreover, free tax help is available to income-eligible Montgomery County residents. The VITA program is offering free tax assistance with in-person and virtual appointments available. More information can be found here.

The second half of the show will include information on the Early Childhood Education Programs offered by Montgomery College. One of the most popular programs is the Early Childhood Certificate, which prepares individuals to work in a variety of childcare settings. Andres will discuss its curriculum, licenses, intake and eligibility, and contact information. Classes are available in English and Spanish. For more information, click here.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.