Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,156 in the last 365 days.

Illinois EPA Announces Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Recipients

ILLINOIS, January 26 - $2 Million Being Provided to Local Governments for Development of Lead Service Line Inventories


SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grants to 48 communities to assist in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act. The LSLI Grants, ranging from $20,000 - $50,000, will fund the creation of a complete lead service line inventory.


The Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act (Public Act 102-0613) requires owners and operators of community water supplies (CWS) in Illinois to submit a complete water service line material inventory for the Illinois EPA's approval no later than April 15, 2024. The complete inventory must report the composition of all service lines within the CWS's distribution system.


"This funding will provide many communities with the necessary funding to develop a complete inventory identifying the types of water lines that exist in their drinking water supplies," said Director Kim. "Illinois EPA received a tremendous response to this funding opportunity, receiving 101 grant applications from villages and cities throughout the state and exceeding the funding made available for this initial funding opportunity. Thanks to recent legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Pritzker, we will be able to open a new funding cycle the coming weeks to assist even more communities."


The LSLI Grant Program utilizes a portion of Illinois EPA Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) loan support funds generated from loan repayments. Illinois EPA conducted a comprehensive review and scoring of all grant applications received to determine priority. Based on the scoring, Illinois EPA will fund 48 projects for a total of $2,000,000. Of the 48 projects funded, 40 were identified as being in areas of Environmental Justice concern. Funding was provided up to a maximum of $50,000 per grantee. Grantees may request supplemental funding in the form of a low-interest loan through the Illinois EPA's PWSLP in conjunction with funding to replace lead service lines.


With the appropriation of additional funding for the LSLI Grant Program, Illinois EPA anticipates another funding opportunity will be announced in the coming weeks. Additional information on the program is available on the Illinois EPA website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/drinking-water/public-water-users/Pages/LSLI-Grant-Opportunity.aspx.


Below is the list of communities receiving initial funding through the LSLI Grant Program.


Applicant

 Grant Award Amount

 

Applicant

 Grant Award Amount

Albion, City of

 $40,000

 

Marshall, City of

 $40,000

Alsip, Village of

 $50,000

 

Melrose Park, Village of

 $50,000

Atwood, Village of

 $30,000

 

Monmouth, City of

 $40,000

Belvidere, City of

 $50,000

 

Mt. Carmel, City of

 $40,000

Berwyn, City of

 $50,000

 

Nokomis, City of

 $40,000

Blue Island, City of

 $50,000

 

Oglesby, City of

 $40,000

Burnham, Village of

 $40,000

 

Peoria Heights, Village of

 $40,000

Calumet Park, Village of

 $40,000

 

Peru, City of

 $50,000

Carbondale, City of

 $50,000

 

Posen, Village of

 $40,000

Carlinville, City of

 $40,000

 

Robbins, Village of

 $40,000

Chicago Heights, City of

 $50,000

 

Rock Island, City of

 $50,000

Collinsville, City of

 $50,000

 

Rockford, City of

 $50,000

Dolton, Village of

 $50,000

 

Savanna, City of

 $40,000

Du Quoin, City of

 $40,000

 

Sheffield, Village of

 $24,110

Elmwood Park, Village of

 $50,000

 

South Chicago Heights, Village of

 $40,000

Eureka, City of

 $40,000

 

Steger, Village of

 $40,000

Hazel Crest, Village of

 $40,000

 

Stickney, Village of

 $40,000

Herrin, City of

 $50,000

 

Summit, Village of

 $40,000

Lacon, City of

 $30,000

 

Sumner, City of

 $25,200

LaSalle, City of

 $40,000

 

Taylorville, City of

 $50,000

Lovington, Village of

 $30,000

 

Vandalia, City of

 $40,000

Lyons, Village of

 $40,000

 

Waukegan, City of

 $50,000

Macomb, City of

 $40,000

 

Willow Hill, Village of

 $20,690

Markham, City of

 $40,000

 

Wood River, City of

 $40,000

48 Applicants

 $2,000,000


You just read:

Illinois EPA Announces Lead Service Line Inventory Grant Recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.